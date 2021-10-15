Tesla pushes Cybertruck to 2023 and removes pickup references from its website

Tesla’s shareholders meeting this week did not leave fans of the brand without sad news. Elon Musk has once again announced the postponement of the start of deliveries of the second generation Roadster electric car and Semi trucks. Both electric vehicles will only begin mass production in 2023. A similar fate will not escape the Cybertruck pickup, although the company is in no hurry to talk about it openly.

In general, as Electrek explains, at least changing the content of the profile section on the Tesla website allows you to think about the delay in the start of mass deliveries of Cybertruck. All the characteristics of an electric pickup truck, descriptions of trim levels and their prices have disappeared from it. You can still pre-order by paying $ 100 as a security deposit, which can be returned in full if you cancel the purchase. The estimated date for the start of production of Cybertruck is still 2022, but in the light of the September revelations of Elon Musk, it becomes clear that mass production will be deployed only by the end of 2023.

It’s no secret that the company was supposed to start assembling the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi at the facilities of a plant under construction in Texas. It is unlikely that the construction itself will affect the timing of the launch of these models, it is just that the availability of battery cells of the 4680 standard size in sufficient quantities is a decisive factor. In any case, the truck with the start of production will be delayed precisely because of them.

In the case of a pickup truck, other difficulties can be imposed, because a car with an unusual design should receive a spatial frame with stainless steel panels and impact-resistant glass. According to unofficial data, there have already been about a million people who want to buy Cybertruck, and even this amount of orders Tesla will carry out for several years. Hidden characteristics and prices of a pickup truck on the company’s website may implicitly hint that it is better to postpone the order. By the time the Cybertruck begins production, the company will probably have to revise its prices upward, so they are no longer mentioned on the official website.

We add that the future owners of the new generation Tesla Roadster model had even worse, because the most impatient had already paid a deposit of $ 250,000. In fact, at the time of this preparation, an attempt to reserve a Tesla Roadster on the company’s American website led to an error message.