The crossover Kia Sorento has expanded equipment – Auto Review

Sales of the Kia Sorento 2022 model year crossovers begin on the Russian market. The current Sorento went on sale just a year ago, so it is still far from full restyling, but now it has acquired a new company logo (it was presented at the beginning of the year) and a number of minor improvements.

The engines are the same: gasoline aspirated 2.5 MPI (180 HP) and 3.5 MPI (249 HP), as well as 2.2 CRDi turbodiesel (199 HP). But there are still a couple of technical innovations. For example, in versions with a base 2.5 MPI motor and four-wheel drive, it became possible to forcibly lock the rear axle coupling (AWD Lock mode). And cars in the most expensive Premium and Premium + trim levels have gained front brake discs with an increased diameter.

The list of complete sets is the same, but their content has been slightly revised. Diesel Sorento are now offered in “medium” trim levels Luxe and Prestige, and cars in the Premium version can now be ordered not only with a diesel engine and an aspirated V6, but also with a base 2.5 MPI engine.

From now on, the Sorento already “in the base” has an electric heated windshield and washer nozzles, although before these options were not available at all. Cars with an initial eight-inch screen of the media system (Classic, Comfort and Luxe trim levels) now have a wireless connection to the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces. But there is also a drawback: the Luxe version is devoid of athermal glazing (now such glasses are installed starting with the Prestige version).

The older 10.25-inch media system (Prestige and above) is now complemented by the factory Kia Connect telematics system, which allows you to connect to the car from your smartphone. And the Prestige version also has systems for automatic braking, lane keeping, driver attention control and high beam control, although the full Drive Wise complex, as before, is reserved only for the Premium and Premium + options.

Finally, the top version Premium + can now be ordered not only with black, but also with a brown interior, and this will not affect the price. With the change of the model year, the prices recommended by the manufacturer increased by 70-200 thousand rubles, although the official Kia price list now has little in common with the offers of dealers.