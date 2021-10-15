The director of the film “The Great” announces the intention of MGM studio to “bury” the film

The director of The Great, Andrew Levitas, claims that MGM is afraid for its image because of the scandal surrounding Johnny Depp’s divorce. Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer denies such speculation.

Studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is in no hurry to release a new drama “The Great” (the second name is “Minamata”) with 58-year-old Johnny Depp in hire and may even “bury” her. This is reported by Deadline, citing a letter from film director Andrew Levitas, which he sent to MGM, which bought the rights to the film after its debut in Berlin last February.

In it, he states that he spoke directly with MGM’s head of procurement, Sam Wallman, and was told in no uncertain terms that the studio was planning to “bury the film” rather than promoting it out of the feeling that Johnny Depp’s personal affairs could reflect badly on the studio.

We are talking about the scandal around the divorce of the actor with his colleague Amber Heard. Almost immediately after his conviction in the UK libel case, it was announced that Warner Bros. asked Depp to leave the role of Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The actor’s currently pending libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard is based on the idea that the actress’s article in the Washington Post led directly to Disney’s decision to reboot the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without him.

Minamata tells the story of a small Japanese village whose inhabitants began to fall ill from mercury poisoning in the 1950s. Johnny Depp plays photojournalist Eugene Smith, who helped trace the origins of mercury back to a chemical company that dumped waste into water.

The letter from Andrew Levitas is not about Depp’s situation, but about the film itself. He clearly feels that this is a story to be told, and that the suspension of the film’s release essentially means that MGM is more concerned about its own image than about the victims of this tragedy and their families.

“We hope you take a moment to reflect on the impact the decisions of large corporations like MGM have on others and realize that you have the opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of those who continue to suffer intolerable ways. victims of corporations who do not value them and do not consider them real, and you can help simply by fulfilling your moral obligations to support this film, “he wrote and added photographs taken by Eugene Smith during the period in question.

In turn, the studio denies the delay in the premiere of the picture by the situation around Depp. MGM said that “Minamata” is slated to air, but it hasn’t set a release date yet.

As you know, Johnny Depp is still trying to prove in courts that his ex-wife slandered him, and wants to sue her for $ 50 million. He stated that he had evidence of her lies and was not going to give up.

One of those who did not give up working with Depp after his scandalous divorce and litigation was director Tim Burton. He announced that he was going to make the film “The Adams Family” and sees only Johnny in the lead role.