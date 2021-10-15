https://ria.ru/20211015/dollar-1754789833.html
The dollar fell to 71 rubles for the first time since July 2020
The dollar fell to 71 rubles for the first time since July 2020 – Russia news today
The dollar fell to 71 rubles for the first time since July 2020
The dollar fell to 71 rubles for the first time since July last year. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
2021-10-15T17: 58
2021-10-15T17: 58
2021-10-15T19: 52
Moscow Exchange
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/07/1727183081_0:182:2993:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_21213954a69780ad712a68cdeed99753.jpg
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The dollar exchange rate fell to 71 rubles for the first time since July last year. Against the background of the rise in oil prices, the Russian currency continues to grow. The dollar exchange rate in the calculations “tomorrow” at 18:01 Moscow time decreased by 37 kopecks – to 70.97 rubles, the euro rate – by 36 kopecks, to 82.36 rubles, follows from the data of the Moscow Exchange. The cost of Brent crude oil adds 1.1 percent, reaching 84.9 dollars. The day before, the American currency also fell by 59 kopecks. Among the reasons for the decline in the rate, analysts named the rise in fuel prices and news about the reduction in the monthly volume of purchases of debt securities produced under the QE program, which will begin at the end of November and will amount to $ 15 billion per month.
https://ria.ru/20211015/gaz-1754764314.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/07/1727183081_132-0:2863:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bac9d338f635c6e21f78097d16eec202.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Moscow Exchange
The dollar fell to 71 rubles for the first time since July 2020