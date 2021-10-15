https://ria.ru/20211015/dnr-1754820880.html

The DPR established the causes of death of 37 dead in 2014

DONETSK, 15 October – RIA Novosti. The forensic medical examination established that the causes of death of almost 40 people who were buried in 2014 were shrapnel and bullet wounds as a result of the conflict in Donbass, according to a statement circulated by the DPR ombudsman’s office. natural graves that appeared on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics at the beginning of the conflict in Donbass in 2014. “Specialists of the Republican Bureau of the Forensic Bureau of the Ministry of Health of the DPR conducted forensic and anthropological studies of 37 out of 40 bodies raised so far … Most died as a result of gunshot bullet and shrapnel wounds, explosive trauma with fragmentation of bodies and high temperatures, as well as due to concomitant injuries of the body from the action of blunt objects, which could be elements of building structures, “the report says. Donetsk People’s Republic Ombudsman Daria Morozova noted that all the bodies recovered during the burial were dressed in civilian clothes. Judging by the characteristic damage to the fabric, we can conclude that it was worn on them at the time of death. memory of the fallen and alleviate the suffering of their relatives “, – quotes Morozova’s press service of the ombudsman’s office. According to the head of the Republican Bureau of the Forensic Medical Bureau, Dmitry Kalashnikov, the spontaneous graves appeared in the summer of 2014, when the city of Snezhnoye and its environs were under constant shelling by the Ukrainian security forces. “Local residents buried the dead fellow countrymen on their own, in the most difficult conditions,” the press service of the Ombudsman’s office quotes Kalashnikov. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Kiev in February 2014 of the year. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings of the contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.

