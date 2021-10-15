The fan who built the blockage at the Tour de France faces imprisonment

Prosecutors in the case of a spectator who caused a huge accident in the first leg of the Tour de France in June called on Thursday for a four-month suspended prison sentence

This was announced by a lawyer for the union of racers.

An unnamed French woman made one cyclist fall to the ground, and dozens more fell as they drove into it.

A woman who gave up a few days later held a cardboard sign in front of a TV camera, facing away from the oncoming cyclists. The poster read “Hello, Grandpa and Grandma”.

At the end of the stage, a medical protocol was published. Many riders were injured, in particular the Spaniard Marc Soler (Movistar) reached the race with two broken arms, the Frenchman Cyril Lemoyne suffered multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung. After the stage, the medical report mentioned 21 names of the injured riders.

The court will rule on the case on December 9, lawyer Romuald Palao of the Professional Cyclists Association (CPA) told reporters.

“What we want from this trial is that it helps to ensure that it doesn’t happen again. Cycling is dangerous enough in itself, there is no need for additional risks. People on the side of the road must act responsibly, ”Palao said.

The woman admitted to the court on Thursday that what happened was her mistake and that she regrets it.

She is now accused of unintentionally causing bodily harm and endangering the lives of others.

The Tour de France withdrew its own lawsuit in July, saying the case was blown up after it sparked media buzz.