https://ria.ru/20211015/arktika-1754749962.html

The Federation Council called the plans of the European Union in the Arctic interference in the affairs of Russia

The Federation Council called the plans of the European Union in the Arctic interference in the affairs of Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

The Federation Council called the plans of the European Union in the Arctic interference in the affairs of Russia

The plans declared by the European Union in the Arctic are an open attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the states represented in the region, including … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T15: 10

2021-10-15T15: 10

2021-10-15T15: 10

in the world

arctic council

European Commission

Federation Council of the Russian Federation

Brussels

Arctic

vladimir poletaev

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156001/41/1560014168_128:453:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8372aea0fa0f91f75739c9db1a65ecd2.jpg

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The plans in the Arctic declared by the European Union are an open attempt to interfere in the internal affairs of the states represented in the region, including Russia, said Vladimir Poletaev, a member of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty. The European Commission previously announced the EU strategy in the Arctic. The document, among other things, fixes the demand of Brussels to establish a complete ban on the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic and neighboring regions and criticizes Russia’s actions to strengthen the infrastructure for ensuring its security in the Arctic region. There is an Arctic Council, where three EU member states are represented, and whose interests are taken into account when developing cosine solutions, “Poletaev wrote in the commission’s telegram channel. The common policy of the countries of the Arctic region cannot be perceived otherwise as an attempt to encroach on the sovereignty of independent states. “” Russia independently makes decisions on energy policy and security issues throughout its territory, including the Arctic. the principles of behavior of states in the region will not have any consequences, “the parliamentarian concluded.

https://ria.ru/20211014/arktika-1754492528.html

https://ria.ru/20211006/sputniki-1753353617.html

Brussels

Arctic

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156001/41/1560014168_416:481:2505:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6297023e0d709d33a1c637022f0b836c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, arctic council, european commission, federation council of the russian federation, brussels, arctic, vladimir poletaev, russia