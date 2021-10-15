The global energy crisis is deepening. At first there was not enough gas, and now there was not enough oil

8 hours ago

The global fuel crisis is not abating; on the contrary, it is gaining momentum. To the shortage of natural gas and a fivefold increase in prices for it even before the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, there is now also a shortage of oil.

Gas rose in price due to the rapid growth in demand following the awakening of the global economy from covid lethargy, to which a whole bunch of smaller reasons were added: from the transition to green energy to the depletion of reserves in storage due to last year’s cold weather. Those who did not have enough gas had to switch to dirtier fuels, including coal and oil products.

As a result, the demand for oil will grow by 500 thousand barrels per day, and in the remaining months of 2021 the global deficit will not be 200, but all 700 thousand barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned. The promised increase in supplies from the OPEC + countries will have to wait until January.

This is bad news for consumers, as the rising energy costs are holding back industrial recovery and hitting the pockets of citizens, leaving them less money to buy everything else after paying their electricity bills. As a result, the economy suffers a double blow: growth slows down and prices accelerate.

And for oil producers, including Russia, a shortage of raw materials, on the contrary, is good news. Prices have already broken a three-year record and surpassed $ 85 per barrel of Brent. And if the forecasts of President Vladimir Putin are to be believed, this is not the limit.

In addition to additional income, scarcity and rising raw material prices bring other joy to producers.

The energy crisis slowed down the green revolution and drew the attention of the inhabitants of developed countries to the fact that they would have to pay the bill for the transition to a clean future. In addition to gloating (we told you that you cannot live on wind turbines), oilmen got hope for the pliability of the authorities and investors, who have so far been reluctant to approve new projects in the “dirty” energy sector and have avoided investing in them.

This crisis is not the last

And all because investments in oil production, coal and nuclear power plants and other traditional energy have dried up after the price collapse of 2014-15 and 2020, and investments in the creation of alternative energy are insufficient for the construction of wind turbines and solar farms in an amount that can meet the growing demand for energy from developing countries and the world’s population, which will add another 2 billion people by 2050.

As a result, a paradoxical situation developed: oil and gas is one of the few sectors of the world economy that fully fulfills the goals of reducing emissions in order to achieve carbon neutrality and prevent further heating of the planet, fraught with cataclysms, mass migration and poverty.

All other industries – transport, electricity – are seriously lagging behind the goals assumed by almost all countries in the world in the Paris Agreement.

If not accelerated, this fuel crisis will not be the last.

“The IEA has repeatedly pointed to a way out of this impasse – it is necessary to dramatically increase investments in clean energy technologies and infrastructure. But this must be done quickly. Otherwise, the world energy markets will face a turbulent and turbulent future,” the IEA warned.

And words alone are not enough, you need to act.