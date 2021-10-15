The global energy crisis is deepening. At first there was not enough gas, and now there was not enough oil

Refinery in Canada

The global fuel crisis is not abating; on the contrary, it is gaining momentum. To the shortage of natural gas and a fivefold increase in prices for it even before the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, there is now also a shortage of oil.

Gas rose in price due to the rapid growth in demand following the awakening of the global economy from covid lethargy, to which a whole bunch of smaller reasons were added: from the transition to green energy to the depletion of reserves in storage due to last year’s cold weather. Those who did not have enough gas had to switch to dirtier fuels, including coal and oil products.

As a result, the demand for oil will grow by 500 thousand barrels per day, and in the remaining months of 2021 the global deficit will not be 200, but all 700 thousand barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned. The promised increase in supplies from the OPEC + countries will have to wait until January.

This is bad news for consumers, as the rising energy costs are holding back industrial recovery and hitting the pockets of citizens, leaving them less money to buy everything else after paying their electricity bills. As a result, the economy suffers a double blow: growth slows down and prices accelerate.

