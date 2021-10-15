The head of the new media of Spartak about the Zenit prize for content: “There were candidates who performed stronger at a distance, and you know about them” – Football

The head of new media and special projects of Spartak Vlad Stefansky commented winning the prize by Zenit Football Content Awards, dedicated to the creation of online football content.

Zenit won the Best Overseas Team Outside England category.

– From Russia, Spartak and Zenit were nominated for the award. Is this a real reflection of what happened in sports SMM last season?

– Nomination for any award is always pleasant, even if you hear about this award for the first time. Speaking about the real state of affairs in modern sports SMM, you need to understand that the rules of the game have changed somewhat in recent years, so even recent leaders who resonated and were associated with top work left the agenda. For example, “Roma” or “Borussia”.

At the same time, new strong players appeared like RB Leipzig, Borussia from Mönchengladbach, Milan came to life, and Chelsea and Manchester United took the lead in general.

It is important to understand who resonated in the past season, who constantly gave reason to talk about themselves in the world media precisely because of their work in social networks. Therefore, the Spartak nomination did not raise any questions for us.

– The jury was a representative of Zenit, and many say that this played a role in the distribution of awards. What do they think at Spartak?

– Each organization conducting similar ceremonies has the right to choose its own methods and criteria for assessing. The audience will always question any outcome in such polls.

If everything is organized transparently, the criteria for victory are clear, then there can be no complaints. Probably, the Football Content Awards still has room to grow in this regard.

– Do you agree with this distribution of seats in Spartak, given that the content that Spartak makes is more varied and of better quality than that of the team from St. Petersburg?

– Thanks for the compliment. But we want to note right away that we value Zenit’s contribution to the development of SMM in Russian sports, many clubs have focused on the work of Zenit club media in past seasons for years. At the same time, if we talk about the 20/21 season, then outside of Britain, in our opinion, there were candidates who performed stronger at a distance, and you know about them, ” Stefansky said.