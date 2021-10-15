The head of the RDIF announced plans to supply 1 billion doses of Sputnik in 2022 :: Society :: RBC

By the end of this year, Sputnik Light and Sputnik V vaccines should be produced in sufficient quantities to vaccinate 700 million people

In 2022, the number of doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines required to vaccinate 1 billion people will be produced. This was stated by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with Fortune.

“Next year we expect to deliver doses to about 1 billion people. We are not trying to become a major player in the market, but we certainly want to make our contribution, ”he said (quoted by RIA Novosti).

Dmitriev also specified that by the end of this year the number of doses of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light will be produced, sufficient for 700 million people.

As the head of the Center for them. N.F. Gamaley Alexander Gunzburg, about 57 million sets of the Sputnik V vaccine were released into civilian circulation.

In addition, in August, the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted an increase in the export of various vaccines from Russia, including Sputnik V. According to the department, in the first five months of 2021, Russia sold almost twice as many vaccines abroad in value terms than in the previous three years in total. According to the Federal Customs Service (FCS), according to the TN VED classification code 3002200009 (“other vaccines for humans”), 159 tons of pharmaceutical products worth $ 303.6 million were delivered to other countries from January to May this year.

In July, several countries complained of supply delays. Complainants include Argentina and Guatemala. In response, RDIF in August announced the conclusion of contracts with 14 manufacturers. The fund has promised to increase shipments in September.

The Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” (on the adenovirus platform) was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, and 70 countries have also approved its use. At the same time, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have not yet recognized the Russian drug.