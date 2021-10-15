The highest paid KHL players named :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The rating compiled by the Sport-Express publication was headed by Barys defender Darren Dietz with a salary of 100 million rubles. in year. This is the guaranteed income of an athlete, excluding bonuses and bonuses.

Darren Dietz

(Photo: Oleg Bukharev / TASS)



“Sport-Express” ranked the 150 highest paid players of the Continental Hockey League (KHL): first place was taken by Barys defender Darren Dietz with an annual base salary of 100 million rubles.

The ranking, published for the sixth time, shows the player’s base salary, excluding bonuses and bonuses. That is, what hockey players will get guaranteed.

The second place in the rating is occupied by the forward of Moscow “Dynamo” Vadim Shipachev (95 million rubles). Next came Maxim Shalunov from Lokomotiv and Teemu Hartikainen from Salavat Yulaev (90 million rubles each). Many hockey players share places among themselves, since they have the same salaries.

The complete top 12 looks like this:

1. Darren Dietz (Barys) – 100 million rubles.

2. Vadim Shipachev (Dynamo) – 95 million rubles.

3. Teemu Hartikainen (Salavat Yulaev) – 90 million rubles.

3. Maxim Shalunov (Lokomotiv) – 90 million rubles.

5. Philip Larsen (Salavat Yulaev) – 80 million rubles.

5. Juha Metsola (Salavat Yulaev) – 80 million rubles.

7. Reed Boucher (Lokomotiv) – RUB 75 million.

7. Stefan Da Costa (Avtomobilist) – 75 million rubles.

7. Alexey Marchenko (Lokomotiv) – 75 million rubles.

7. Eddie Pasquale (Lokomotiv) – 75 million rubles.

7. Andre Petersson (Lokomotiv) – 75 million rubles.

7. Vladimir Tkachev (“Tractor”) – 75 million rubles.

Rounding out the rating are 26 hockey players with a salary of 35 million rubles.