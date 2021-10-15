The largest chip manufacturer warned of their shortage in 2022 :: RBC Pro

Semiconductor maker TSMC’s third-quarter results beat Wall Street’s expectations. But the company expects a “tense” situation with the supply of chips for at least 2022. It will hit both consumers and some companies.

Photo: Yuriko Nakao / Reuters

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC, capitalization $ 582.92 billion, price per share on October 14 – $ 112.4), which produces chips for Apple products, has released its third quarter report. Against the backdrop of a global shortage of semiconductors, the company for the year managed to increase revenue by 22.6% compared to the same period last year, to $ 14.88 billion, which is more than analysts expected.

At the same time, the company, although it is trying to increase capacity for the production of chips (for example, TSMC will build a new plant in Japan), predicts a further shortage of these products due to growing demand.

Highlights from TSMC’s third quarter report

  • Revenue rose to $ 14.88 billion – 12% more than in the second quarter, and 22.6% more than a year ago.
  • Net profit amounted to $ 5.61 billion, earnings per share increased by 20% and reached $ 1.08 (above the consensus forecast of analysts, who had expected $ 1.04).
  • Main part proceeds still accounts for components for smartphones (44%).
  • ROE (return on equity) amounted to 30.7%, having decreased by 0.6 percentage points year-on-year.
  • Company expands production: Planned to build a new plant in Japan to meet some of the demand for older chips from automakers and tech companies. However, production at the new plant will begin no earlier than 2024.

