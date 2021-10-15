The main transfers and news of the week, what’s going on in the KHL, 10/15/2021

Will Nikita return to the NHL in the future and will Ilya end his career after being on the Russian national team?

Recently it was reported that striker Nikita Gusev, who returned from the KHL, signed a contract with SKA with a salary of about 43 million rubles. According to our information, Nikita will earn in the club from St. Petersburg in the region of 60 million rubles, that is, at the level of the first or second link of the league’s top team. In addition, the option of signing an agreement for two years was discussed for a long time, but as a result, Nikita still decided to sign the agreement before the end of this season. Gusev does not close the door to the NHL for himself.

Ilya had a whole wave of offers from the KHL. At least Ak Bars, Avangard and Spartak were interested in the services of an aged experienced striker. Moreover, these are exactly the options that were considered by Kovalchuk himself, who is always motivated and wants to win the trophy. There was no point in considering options from teams that did not claim anything and did not have serious opportunities, and no one invited them to the top NHL clubs. However, then a tempting offer was received from the Russian national team, where Ilya will be the coach and assistant of Alexei Zhamnov. This will be officially announced at a press conference on October 18.





SKA took a break with Menell

On the eve it became known that SKA terminated the contract with another (after the exchange of Kamenev) central striker. Fredrik Hendemark never showed himself in Russia, having already signed a contract at home in Malmö. Immediately there was talk that now the defender Brennan Menell, the rights to which SKA have in the KHL, will now move to St. Petersburg. However, according to our information, the negotiations have been paused and Menella will not be in the city on the Neva in the near future. Moreover, even after the dissolution of Hendemark, the army still had five foreigners.

Shvyrev will continue his career at Spartak

Forward Igor Shvyrev, who previously terminated his contract with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, will continue his career at Spartak. This season Shvyrev played in four matches for Magnitogorsk in the KHL, without scoring effective actions. It is interesting, of course, why such a forward was needed by Spartak, where there are enough players for the third or fourth links, but the head coach of the red-and-white Boris Mironov knows better here. Igor really has no place in the current “Magnitka”. Ilya Vorobyov has a cool team, and this striker does not show anything cool.

Rylov should be in HC “Sochi”

Today it became known that Spartak and defender Yakov Rylov terminated the contract by mutual agreement of the parties. We will remind, earlier Rylov was placed on the list of refusals, but with the current contract no one was interested in the hockey player. We learned that soon Yakov should join the ranks of HC Sochi. He is a defender who can hit the majority and has a good shot. For a team with an average line-up, he certainly will not be superfluous. Yes, the age is decent by sports standards, but there is more than enough skill and experience.

Anisimov is close to joining Lokomotiv

Center forward Artyom Anisimov ends his career in the NHL. For a long time there has been talk about the fact that this striker will return to his native Yaroslavl. Now it has become not just talk, but, in fact, reality. In the near future, the railroad workers should officially formalize the deal, and Artyom will help his team in the KHL. For Russia, this is still a top forward.





Mamin will start the season in the AHL

Let’s talk a little about North America. Maxim Mamin, who missed the training camp due to his injury, was removed from the list of injured and sent to the Florida farm club in the AHL to improve his playing conditions. According to the regulations in farming, a Russian striker can spend from one to two weeks. It is important to note that the author of the golden goal in the 2019 KHL playoffs final has fully recovered from injury and will now gain optimal condition through playing practice, which should allow him to return to the main Panthers team.