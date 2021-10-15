https://ria.ru/20211015/klinton-1754792982.html

The infection has spread into the bloodstream. What is known about the condition of Bill Clinton

The media spoke about the state of Clinton – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

The infection has spread into the bloodstream. What is known about the condition of Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton, hospitalized earlier, may be discharged from the hospital on Friday, KTLA reported. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T18: 10

2021-10-15T18: 10

2021-10-15T18: 15

in the world

USA

bill clinton

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/102553/01/1025530195_0:155:2000:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_5a46fcb8a2a7e9f7ae385b9689195e01.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Bill Clinton, who was hospitalized earlier, may be discharged from the hospital on Friday, KTLA reports. As previously reported, former President’s physicians Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardak said urological infections in older people are not uncommon and can be easily treated. Clinton visited California for his foundation. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after feeling tired and going to the hospital for a check-up. William Jefferson (Bill) Clinton was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Prior to that, he was five times elected governor of the state of Arkansas, which is his small homeland.

https://ria.ru/20160819/1474569085.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/102553/01/1025530195_151-0:2000:1387_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb2a923b9a5a0f826e1f8a1766dad71.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, usa, bill clinton