The infection has spread into the bloodstream. What is known about the condition of Bill Clinton
The media spoke about the state of Clinton – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021
The infection has spread into the bloodstream. What is known about the condition of Bill Clinton
Former US President Bill Clinton, hospitalized earlier, may be discharged from the hospital on Friday, KTLA reported. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021
WASHINGTON, October 15 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Bill Clinton, who was hospitalized earlier, may be discharged from the hospital on Friday, KTLA reports. As previously reported, former President’s physicians Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardak said urological infections in older people are not uncommon and can be easily treated. Clinton visited California for his foundation. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after feeling tired and going to the hospital for a check-up. William Jefferson (Bill) Clinton was President of the United States from 1993 to 2001. Prior to that, he was five times elected governor of the state of Arkansas, which is his small homeland.
