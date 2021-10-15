The Ministry of Justice added Rosbalt and the Republic to the list of foreign agents :: Politics :: RBC

According to Kolezev, Republic exists only at the expense of subscribers’ money. “There is no other funding in it, there is not even advertising in it, it does not receive any grants or donations from foreign sponsors,” the editor-in-chief noted. He suggested that there are also people living abroad among the subscribers. “But, in my opinion, it would be rather strange to hold the newspaper accountable for the fact that a foreign citizen bought its number in the kiosk, and to call it a foreign agent for this,” Kolezev said.

In his opinion, the decision of the Ministry of Justice must be appealed, but “the chances of satisfying the claim are apparently low, but there is an opportunity to get at least some justification and explanation from the Ministry of Justice why they made such a decision.” Kolezev also noted that there is no legal responsibility for subscribers who leave donations, and expressed the hope that they will stay with the publication.

The chief editor of Rosbalt Nikolai Ulyanov also told RBC that he learned about the entry into the register from the correspondents who saw the message in the news. “We, of course, are with him [с решением] we will not agree. As far as I know, we did not take any actions that would lead to the emergence of such a status. Accordingly, we are awaiting some clarification from the Ministry of Justice. Our lawyer sent the corresponding request there, we will wait for an answer and, based on this, make an appropriate decision, ”he said.

Entry into the register, according to Ulyanov, will not affect the work of Rosbalt in any way, and then the editorial office “will already think.” “I think there is such an opportunity [оспорить решение Минюста], after all, we live in a state governed by the rule of law, as our leaders claim, so let’s hope that this is a misunderstanding, ”he concluded.

The number of visitors to the official Rosbalt website in September 2021, according to SimilarWeb, amounted to 7.83 million. A similar indicator for the Republic was 737.42 thousand.

As of October 15, 88 media-foreign agents and individuals were included in the register. The last time the list was expanded the day before, October 14th. Then the Ministry of Justice recognized the public organization “Yakutia – Our Opinion” as a foreign agent. Its head, Stepan Petrov, was included in the register of foreign agents back in August, and a few days ago an administrative case was brought against him on violation of the requirements for foreign agents.

The Law on Foreign Media Agents has been in effect since the end of 2019. According to it, Russian media that receive foreign funding must label their materials, and foreign media are also obliged to create legal entities in Russia. There is a fine for the lack of marking.

In addition, foreign agents are required to report on their activities to the Ministry of Justice and provide information on how funds received from abroad were spent.

In August, after another expansion of the register, a number of publications published an appeal to the authorities, in which they demanded to stop the persecution of journalists on the basis of the law on foreign agents and to abandon the practice of including media outlets in the relevant registers. Among those who published the appeal were Novaya Gazeta, Forbes, recognized by the foreign agent of Meduza, The Village and others.

The Kremlin called this appeal “quite emotional.” “We do not agree with the wording“ persecution ”, we are talking about the application of the provisions of the law known. This law should be in our country. With the understanding that one way or another there is interference in our internal affairs from the outside, ”said the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Later, 23 chief editors and heads of media outlets again appealed to the authorities and proposed to introduce 12 amendments to the law on foreign agents. The first of them says that “the inclusion of media in the list of” foreign agents “on the proposal of the Ministry of Justice should be carried out exclusively in court”, while “there should be a warning procedure prior to the inclusion of media in such a list.”

The Kremlin promised to consider this appeal. “This is no longer a requirement, which was previously voiced, but a constructive proposal, therefore, of course, we will consider their feasibility,” said Peskov. He later clarified that the discussion would begin after the elections to the State Duma, which ended on September 19. “You know that, in fact, a parliament and a commission should also be formed, and so on. Then an expert conversation will begin, ”said the press secretary.