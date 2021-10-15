https://ria.ru/20211015/rrestr-1754813713.html
The Ministry of Justice entered Rosbalt * and Republic * into the register of foreign media agents
2021-10-15T20: 26
2021-10-15T20: 26
2021-10-15T21: 36
society
Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation (Ministry of Justice of Russia)
Russia
MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Justice of Russia has included Moscow Digital Media * and RS-Balt * in the register of mass media performing the functions of a foreign agent. limited liability company “Moscow Digital Media” * and joint-stock company “RS-Balt” *, – reads the message on the agency’s website. On the eve, the ministry also added the organization “Yakutia – Our Opinion” to this list. Last week, the register was supplemented by Bellingcat * and MNews *, as well as LLC “MEMO” * and the American company Mason GES Anonymous Foundation *, owner of mnews.world *. * Media acting as foreign agent
Russia
