The most romantic moments of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship – from the early 2000s to the present day

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have never been shy about public appearances of affection – be it their early relationship in the early 2000s or Bennifer 2.0 in 2021. Every day the couple’s romance is gaining momentum, and more and more gentle pictures of Ben and Jen appear on the Web. InStyle has collected the couple’s most iconic moments.















Bennifer 1.0

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Gigli (2003)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of the crime melodrama Gigli (2003). He played an unlucky gangster who had to take hostage the retarded brother of the intractable district attorney. She is a ferocious lesbian killer who was assigned to Gigli by her partner. The “Godfathers” did not take into account one thing: even a convinced man-hater cannot resist the all-conquering charm of the killer. The film “Gigli” flopped at the box office, but it brought together the leading actors, who went on a promotional tour already as a couple.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Gigli” (2003)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Daredevil” (2003)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 75th Academy Awards (2003)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have become the most coveted guests of the red carpet. In 2003, photographs of their passionate hugs and kisses became one of the highlights of the Oscars.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (2002)

Outside the front exits, the couple shone no less. Photos of Jen in a Juicy Couture velor suit holding Ben by the hand while walking around town are still considered iconic.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a basketball game in Los Angeles (2003)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a baseball game in Los Angeles (2003)

In addition, Bennifer has become a regular at sporting events. Celebrities watched basketball and baseball games in the same fascination, distracted from the game only by kissing.

Still from the video Jenny From the Block (2002)

The next loud step in the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was the Jenny from the Block video, in which the celebrities starred together. On hot shots, to the sound of the chorus “Don’t be fooled by my wealth. / I’m still the same Jenny from the area, ”they sunbathed on a yacht, kissed in a supercar and escaped from the paparazzi.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Jersey Girl (2004)

Shortly before the “pause” in the relationship, which lasted for 17 years, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez managed to appear together in the movies for the second time. They starred in Jersey Girl. Celebrity characters – Ollie and Gertrude – met at a Christmas party. Feelings flared up, the couple got married and was preparing to have a child – but the young wife died in childbirth from an aneurysm, leaving a charming daughter. Ollie became depressed, lost his job and went to Jersey, to his father, in search of himself. Due to the failure of Ben and Jen’s “Gigli” debut film, Miramax removed all images of Lopez from advertising materials, trying not to advertise the tandem storyline. But that didn’t help Jersey Girl escape criticism: the film received three Raspberry Awards nominations, including Worst On-Screen Couple.

Bennifer 2.0

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (2021) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (2021)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance was resumed in the spring, shortly after the singer broke off her engagement with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Then the fans of “Bennifer” were divided into two camps: some were sure that Affleck was friendly to Lopez after the breakup, others argued that the actor was the cause of the point in J-Lo’s relationship with A-Rod. Everything became clear when the paparazzi photographed the singer in the shirt of a new-former lover. In addition, they began to be increasingly caught during joint sports training, walks and dinners.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, @jlo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (2021)

The official confirmation of the romance between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took place in August, on the singer’s birthday. She shared on Instagram a series of shots from a yacht in the south of France, where she met her 52nd birthday. On one of them, a couple was kissing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Venice Film Festival (2021)

Soon after, Jen and Ben made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. 17 years later, they still shone, looking at each other with loving glances. The screening was followed by the Met costume institute ball, where they became the heroes of the evening’s most passionate photography.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (2021)

Now that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have a habit of going out together, reporters catch them again and again during tender expressions, and fans rejoice in the relaunching of the romance like the first time.