The Olympic champion appreciated the words of the judge about the orientation of the skater :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Olympic champion Yekaterina Bobrova did not agree with the assessment of judge Alexander Vedenin, who said that Sizeron “skates cold” because of his orientation

Photo: Maja Hitij / Getty Images



The factor of sexual orientation of one of the best skaters of our time, Guillaume Sizeron, should not influence the marks. Olympic champion Yekaterina Bobrova announced this to Sport-Express.

In her opinion, the fact that Sizeron is gay, paired with Gabriela Papadakis, should not affect the assessment of the judges. “But excuse me, but partners who hate each other, and then show passion, love on the ice, kiss, touch gently with their hands? This happens very often. And then they diverge from the ice in different directions. Or there are couples with a brother and sister, ”said Bobrova.

She stressed that the assessment should be given to what is happening on the ice, and not the orientation of the athlete. “Dima and I [Соловьевым] also there has never been carnal, human love, we are, in fact, friends. Where does the idea come from that we need to lower the second grade? Let’s watch how people act out during the competition, ”said Bobrova.

On October 10, Russian referee Alexander Vedenin told Match TV the following: “Papadakis and Sizeron skate great, but it’s cold. A gay partner, and you can’t disguise it. ” These words became resonant and were actively discussed in the comments of sports publications.

In May 2020, Sizeron admitted to being gay. A week earlier, on the International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia, he posted a photo with a young man, signing it “Celebrating Love”. However, he did not indicate what kind of relationship they had.

The Papadakis / Sizeron pair is one of the strongest in modern pair figure skating. They are silver medalists at the 2018 Olympics, four-time world champions (in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019) and five-time European champions (in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019).