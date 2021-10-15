The Porsche Taycan electric car surpasses the legendary Porsche 911 for the first time

The migration to electric traction in passenger transport naturally began with a more expensive segment – the high price in this case justifies the excellent dynamic characteristics provided by the electric motor. The Porsche brand crossed a symbolic milestone in September: the electric Taycan surpassed the icon of several generations – the Porsche 911 series in popularity.

From the beginning of this year to September inclusive, as Bloomberg emphasizes, 28,640 copies of the Porsche Taycan were sold, which is several hundred more cars than in the case of the Porsche 911. In general, sales of electric cars of this brand increased by 13% compared to the same period last year, showing a decent resilience of the segment to the crisis in the semiconductor industry.

At the same time, representatives of the brand do not deny the influence of the coronavirus on the ability to produce the planned number of vehicles, but they are optimistic about the time remaining until the end of the year. By 2030, more than 80% of the Volkswagen Group’s new vehicle portfolio, which includes Porsche, will be electric vehicles. In just nine months of this year, Porsche has shipped 217,198 vehicles of all types. In China alone, sales rose 30%, making it the second largest market for Porsche after the United States.

If we consider models with internal combustion engines, then the Cayenne and Macan crossovers remain the brand’s bestsellers, of which 60 thousand of each model were sold this year. It is logical to assume that with the introduction of the electric version of the Macan in 2023, the expansion of Porsche’s electric vehicles will accelerate significantly.