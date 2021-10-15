The revived Mini Moke SUV will be turned into an electric car. Photos and prices :: Autonews

In the UK, Moke International has developed an electric version of the Mini Moke SUV. At the moment, the company has already begun accepting orders for the new product. According to Carscoops, those wishing to purchase a novelty must pay £ 29,150 (approximately 2.8 million rubles). Production of the model is due to begin early next year at a factory in the UK. The first cars will go to customers in the summer of 2022.

The car was equipped with a 44-horsepower electric motor. Acceleration to hundreds (this is the maximum speed of the “green” Moke) takes 4.5 seconds. Vehicle weight – 800 kilograms. The novelty can travel 144 kilometers on one charge. You can replenish batteries in 4 hours.

The SUV received a chrome grille, round headlights, special nameplates, and 13-inch wheels. The interior of the car was equipped with a USB connector, radio and seats with waterproof upholstery. Also, the car is equipped with a power steering and heated windshield.