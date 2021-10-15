The Squid Game in Russia. What would you play in the Russian version

Carefully! This is an ironic text about gambling and sports. You should not take it seriously, and even more so try the proposed versions of the games. This is all a joke. IT’S A JOKE!

Squid Game isn’t just a bizarre Korean show with spectacular character killings. Project showrunner Hwang Donghyuk acted as a surgeon and poked into the fattest abscesses of capitalist society. The author’s scalpel turned out to be so sharp, and his hit was so painful that the series went on all over the world – in 10 days the show soared to the first places of the Netflix top in 90 countries.

Hwang Donghyuk made a bloody mess on the playground for a reason. The author pointed out that we are absorbing the vicious rules of this world from the cradle. Each of the six children’s games in the series is a real-life satire. For example, the starting game “Red light, green light” is a metaphor for people’s pursuit of happiness: we are all racing for the best life, but most are cut off at the start and left to rot in our own sandbox.

The tug-of-war depicts rivalry in the marketplace: it is not the stronger person who wins, but the smarter one who uses resources to destroy a competitor. Satire whistles in every line like an October draft. Here is an educated yuppie taking a beggar migrant under his wing and promising friendship only in order to eventually leave the poor fellow penniless. But a kind dolt takes care of the old man, in order to eventually take advantage of his dementia and cash in. Half of the landlords of grandmother’s apartments in Moscow literally looked in the mirror at this moment.

We thought about what children’s fun in Russia can turn into a game for survival and what problems of society will be reflected in them.

Introductory Game – Chips

The main character of the Squid Game was lured to the slaughterhouse with the help of the simplest game of envelopes – Ttakji. A direct analogue of this game from childhood is chips.

Participants made a bet of chips depending on their value, which was determined by the points on the back of the chip or a special coating – holographic, gold, with sparkles. Then each of the participants threw one chip – whose turned over, he started the game.

Chips Photo: Eurosport

The first batter took the whole stack of chips and threw them at right angles onto a flat surface. He took the overturned chips and passed the move on to the next player.

What vices does the game symbolize: greed and deception. For the sake of victory, the chips were bent, thrown at an angle, with a finger, a twist and gaps – that is, they cheated and deceived rivals. Playing with the bat also led to cheating: with the proper skill, you could throw it from the side or bottom of the pile, turning over half of the chips. All this not only led to quarrels and fights, but also taught from childhood to play dirty, not by the rules.

The first game – “The sea worries once”

In The Squid Game, the starting challenge is Red Light, Green Light. The crowd of players needs to run to the finish line, but they can only move when the giant doll turns its head away and says the countdown. When the doll turns back, you can’t move – otherwise a bullet will hit the lobster.

In Russia, such a game could be a bloody version of the fun “The sea is worried once”. On the big screen, the participants are shown a figure in which they should freeze. It is necessary to be in time while a giant doll in the form of a terrible yard grandmother says the phrase “The sea is worried once, the sea is worried two, the sea is worried three, the sea figure freezes.”

Those who did not have time or moved are at an expense. In each round, the figure becomes more difficult, and those who show all the figures pass.

The sea is worried once Photo: Eurosport

What vice we scourge: hypocrisy. How many students are studying in the professions that their parents forced them to enroll in? How many people suffer trying to fit into the cliché: “a real man / woman should be like this.” How many citizens are afraid to express their opinion and go to jail for it? There will be thousands of such “how many”. To be yourself, and not the figures that society wants to see us, is already a feat. But all we do is play “The Sea Worries Once”.

Second game – “Hot Chairs”

In the series, the surviving participants played Sweet Honeycomb: a figure was squeezed out of burnt sugar on a pancake, which had to be hollowed out for a while with a needle and not broken. Otherwise – a bullet, a coffin, a crematorium.

There is no analogue of this game in Russia, but there are a lot of other competitive fun. For example, the hit of any school tea party is Hot Chairs. The rules are simple: chairs are placed in a circle, around which participants run, of which there are more than chairs. At the command of the leader, the players sit on chairs. Those who did not have enough space are eliminated. And in the bloody version of the game, they get shot. Three cheerful rounds, and the money in the jackpot will increase. As well as work for utilizers.

Hot chairs Photo: Eurosport

What vices do we scourge: selfishness. The game teaches us a rather dirty truth: whoever has time, he ate. There is no question of any fairness and fair competition, just like during the privatization of the 90s – a kind of deadly version of “Hot Chairs” for those Russian citizens who grew up in these glorious years.

Third game – bouncers

The heroes of the Squid Game were divided into teams and tug-of-war. In Russia, this fun is also popular, but there is no need to repeat it: to localize the series, we will replace it with a hit of physical education lessons from first to third grade – bouncers, but to death.

First, the participants are divided into teams, and then they draw lots: who throws the balls, and who dodges in the center. Then everything is traditional: the players who hit are eliminated (for now, for a while). The last player must dodge as many shots as he is. In this case, his team wins. The losers are taken away somewhere by guys in red suits, masks with circles and machine guns over their shoulders. More about this command is not heard.

Bouncers Photo: Eurosport

What vice we scourge: bullying. We see mob attacks on one every day. Three southerners beat a guy in the Moscow metro. Moralophagi, interrupting each other, yell at the unfortunate provincials on the hate talk show on federal channels. The adherents of the “Male State” persecute defenseless single mothers. It is easy to attack one crowd in a crowd, but in the Russian version of The Squid Game, the victim should also have a chance of winning.

Fourth game – knives

The characters in the Korean show received a sack of ten balloons each. The manager invited them to pair up and play any game with these balls. The loser in each pair saw the barrel of a pistol in front of his face at parting.

In the Russian version of the series, the knives would have worked. Participants are also split in twos. Each couple has their own playground – a circular field divided in half. The players occupy their halves and throw a knife so as to bite off the opponent’s territory. In each pair, the winner is the one who takes away the entire playing field of the opponent.

Knives Photo: Eurosport

What vice we scourge: avarice. Surely, among the participants there would be people who, with the same knife at their throats, squeezed the business, or simply steal ideas and took customers away. True, for every victim there would be a successful businessman with a bloody trail in the 90s.

Fifth game – classics

In the penultimate game of the Squid Game, the participants randomly chose numbers, and then, in the same order, temporarily tried to overcome a bridge made of slabs of glass – strong red-hot, which can withstand the weight of a person, and ordinary brittle. The problem is that the players didn’t know where which stove was.

In the Russian localization of the series, the good old “Classics” would be useful: a field with a dozen cells, a cue ball, jumps on one leg and mines. In the event of a wrong jump, the participant would not be able to start over (due to sudden death).

Classics Photo: Eurosport

What vice we scourge: opportunism. Jumping on one leg in front of a big brother is not something that is not shameful, but even welcomed and is the main social lift. True, any jump in the wrong direction can cost work or even life.

Sixth game – small towns

The final showdown of the Korean drama was the Squid Game itself, in which a striker forced his way into a house and a defender tried to knock him out of the playing area.

The option for the final episode of the Russian version is obvious – naturally, these are towns to death.

The essence of the game is to knock out of the city a certain number of figures made up of five towns by throwing the bat. The main task is to spend as few throws as possible on knocking out 15 pieces. Who, following the results of three rounds, spent fewer attempts, won, survived and took the jackpot.

Small towns Photo: Eurosport

What we scourge: to break – not to build. While desolation and devastation reigns in Russian townships, the fortune of Russian billionaires has increased to 35% of the country’s GDP. For example, the richest man in Russia is the owner of the Norilsk Nickel company, Vladimir Potanin ($ 32 billion). But the city of Norilsk is dying because of the destroyed ecology. So the winner of the “Squid Game” in Russian will receive a cosmic jackpot by breaking the towns as quickly as possible. There is something metaphorical about it, right?

