UN, 15 October – RIA Novosti. In response to a question about the inclusion of a 12-year-old resident of Luhansk Faina Savenkova in the database of the Ukrainian site “Peacemaker”, the office of the UN Secretary General’s official representative urged not to use children and residents of the affected conflicts for political purposes. security of Ukraine persons on the site “Peacemaker”. Earlier, she recorded a video message to the members of the UN Security Council, in which she urged the organization not to forget that the children of Donbass have the right to childhood and a peaceful life. “In any case, the population suffering from the conflict, and especially children, should not be made political instruments,” – said RIA Novosti in the office. The site “Peacemaker” is known for scandalous publications in which it publishes the data of journalists, militias from the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR and other citizens, calling them “traitors to the motherland.” In the spring of 2016, “Peacemaker” published lists of journalists, including number of foreigners who received accreditation from the DPR and LPR, indicating their contact details, after which some of them received threats. Dunya Mijatovic, then OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, called the publication “an alarming step that could further threaten the safety of journalists.” journalists “. The database of the site “Peacemaker” also contains information about a number of Russian cultural workers and other citizens of different countries.

