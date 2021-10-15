The US authorities have named vaccines against COVID-19, with which they will be allowed into the country :: Society :: RBC

Entry will be allowed for those vaccinated with FDA or WHO approved vaccines. This includes Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and others. There are no Russian vaccines on the list

Photo: Emily Elconin / Reuters



Starting November 8, only those who have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus with vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the World Health Organization (WHO) will be allowed to enter the United States, The New York Times reports, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). At least two weeks should pass from the moment of the second vaccination.

At the same time, foreigners arriving in the United States will need to present a vaccination certificate before boarding the plane, and show a negative coronavirus test within three days after arrival.

So far, none of the Russian vaccines is included in the list approved by the FDA and WHO. Vaccines developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been approved in the United States. Six drugs have been approved by WHO: the development of Pfizer and BioNTech, AstraZeneca, the Serum Institute in India, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sinopharm of China.

Unvaccinated foreigners will be banned from entering the United States, but the White House clarified that some exceptions to this rule are still planned, for example, for small children.