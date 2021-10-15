The Zenit player with the phrase “did the right thing” assessed Dzyuba’s refusal from the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Claudinho said that the forward “knows himself better” and reasonably estimates his willingness to play for the national team

Zenit Brazilian midfielder Claudinho shared his opinion on the decision of teammate, forward Artyom Dziuba, not to go to the Russian national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

“He knows himself better. If he says that he is not 100% ready, then he did the right thing, that he did not go. Instead of him, the players who are better prepared may come, ”Claudinho told the Championship.

The midfielder noted that he did not discuss with Dzyuba the decision to refuse the call to the national team.

The former captain of the Russian national team on September 21 refused a possible call to the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers, saying that he was not in optimal shape and considered it wrong to take someone else’s place. Dziuba also stressed that his decision does not mean the suspension of his career in the national team.

The last time Dziuba played in the national team at Euro 2020, where he scored one of the team’s two goals in the tournament. After Valery Karpin was appointed coach of the national team, he was not called to the September matches. The coach himself then explained that the player was in bad shape, and later said that he did not want to persuade the striker to play for the national team.

Dziuba and Karpin have a difficult relationship. They criticized each other on numerous occasions.