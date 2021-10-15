There are four leagues inside the RPL. Or two?

The second third of the championship is capable of changing something.

When you return to the home championship after the national team games, you almost always find with a fresh eye something new in familiar features. And now the RPL standings, seemingly studied up and down, suddenly opens up with a slightly unexpected side. And just like that, the impression cannot be dismissed: after all, this is the result of a large segment – a third of the championship.

This is what it is about. The most important column of the tournament table – the one with the points scored – allows us to draw several internal boundaries between the groups of participants. Or, if you will, between the leagues. Each line passes where the neighboring places are separated by more than one point. There are three borders in total, and four leagues, respectively.

Lower, fourth, league – these are places from 12th to 16th. Five teams fit in the range of just two points: they have 8-9 points each. Here are Ural, Rostov, Arsenal, Ufa and Khimki. There are no big revelations at all. The novelty is rather in the absence of a clear outsider, which manifested itself at the start of almost every previous seasons. Rotor, Enisey, Anzhi, Khabarovsk: the main contender for relegation was almost always guessed – now there is no such evidence.

Third League – places from 8th to 11th: these teams scored from 12 to 14 points. As you can see, the width of the border separating this league from the fourth is three points – and this is not so small, bearing in mind that the bottom five are rammed within two. If the presence of Krylia Sovetov and Akhmat is generally expected, then Nizhny Novgorod and Rubin became surprises, only one jumped above forecasts, while the other, on the contrary, lagged behind last year’s reputation.

Photo: © premierliga.ru

The second league is numerically larger than the above. There are six teams in the table at a distance of 16 to 19 points. On the one hand, the width of the border with the third league is not so great, only two points, but on the other hand, the personal composition of the participants confirms that these are values ​​of a different caliber. Dynamo, Sochi, Lokomotiv, Krasnodar, CSKA, Spartak – there are no upstarts here, everyone claims at least European cups even before the start of the season.

And finally, the first league, if you can call it that. Because there is only one club in this league – Zenit. Who has 23 points today.

Summing up, one cannot but pay attention to two most important circumstances. First: almost complete absence of sensations. Nobody, except perhaps Nizhny Novgorod, is knocked out of the box: everyone follows the status in a disciplined manner. Second: the size of the border between the first and second leagues is four points, and this is the widest line in the current table in general (the other two, it may be recalled, fit into three and two points). Maybe inside the RPL today there are actually not four leagues, but only two – Zenit and the rest?

Photo: © RIA Novosti / Alexey Danichev

However, no matter how you interpret it, it is obvious that the existing state of affairs does not look healthy. When one club is not even head and shoulders above the mass, it does not benefit anyone. To the leader – because he is deprived of the possibility of development, by the way – because the second nature eats into their nature, to the championship as a whole – because the main intrigue is dead, and the rest are barely glowing.

But change is possible. And right now, in the second third of the championship distance.

Even if not entirely, but for the most part, this third will be played before the end of the current calendar year. Eight more rounds are planned until December, and it is here that the favorite’s misfires are most likely. Because it is here in Zenit’s calendar that the closest intersection with the international program appears.

Four rounds of the Champions League is a serious load, especially since the Petersburgers, it seems, have finally decided to grapple with their competitors in earnest. And what such an intention is fraught with, we were clearly shown the last week before the pause, where Zenit first bombed Malmö, and then lost to Sochi. It can hardly be considered a coincidence that the first defeat in the championship came immediately after the championship championship victoria.

Zenit – Sochi – 1: 2. Goals and Highlights

Yes, in the coming weeks RPL Zenit will probably lose points. But is that enough for someone else to appear in his personal league? Will the other league be able to seize the chance? Dynamo, Sochi, Krasnodar, CSKA – none of them need to be distracted by Europe today: will this advantage be decisive?

Perhaps, it is the second third of the championship, which starts next Saturday, that will allow us to more accurately deal with the territories of our domestic leagues. Let everything change – both the boundaries and the lineups. Especially in the first league. Because a league of one team is a dead end.