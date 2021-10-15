https://rsport.ria.ru/20211014/zenit-1754657074.html

“They kicked our asses”: the coach of “Bavaria” – about the game with “Zenith”

basketball

Andrea Trinkieri

Euroleague

Zenith (St. Petersburg)

S.-PETERSBURG, October 14 – RIA Novosti, Sergey Yaremenko. Basketball players from St. Petersburg “Zenith” dominated the first quarter of the Euroleague match, but despite this, “Bavaria” was able to return to the game and had a good meeting, says the coach of the German club Andrea Trinkieri. “Zenith” on Thursday with a score of 79:71 beat on home court Bayern in the Euroleague regular season. “We played well in defense, played the men’s match, but it was not enough. It’s sad that we will not be able to take home the victory,” – said the head coach of Bayern.

news

ru-RU

