They promised heaven on earth – defectors told the Guardian how Pyongyang lured them to it under the resettlement program

A Japanese court will consider a lawsuit from five North Korean defectors who accuse Pyongyang of “deception” and “misleading advertising,” writes The Guardian. In the 1950s, they, along with other Koreans living in Japan, became participants in a program that promised “heaven on earth” after moving to the DPRK, but in reality they were forced to do hard physical labor, live in poor conditions and were not allowed to visit relatives in another country.

Five people said in a Japanese court that decades ago they believed in the promised “heaven on earth“And left for North Korea under a resettlement program, and instead were stripped of their basic human rights, The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, the lawsuit was filed by four Koreans living in Japan, and one Japanese woman who moved to the DPRK with her husband and daughter. They were able to return from North Korea to Japan and began a legal process, demanding compensation in the amount of 100 million yen (62.7 million rubles) from the Kim Jong-un regime. According to the lawyer of the victims Kenji Fukuda, the neighboring state is unlikely to compensate for the damage or make a court decision, but the plaintiffs hope that with a court ruling in their favor, the Japanese government will be able to negotiate with Pyongyang. The article notes that the Japanese government and the Red Cross are not involved in the investigation of this case.

While no one believes that Kim Jong-un will pay the court-ordered compensation, this case should draw attention to the plight of tens of thousands of people – mostly Koreans and their Japanese spouses – who left for North Korea under a Red Cross sponsored program. Pyongyang. Between 1959 and 1984, more than 90,000 ethnic Koreans living in Japan with family ties in South Korea moved to the North: after the war, they lost their Japanese citizenship and suffered discrimination at school, work and when looking for housing. Most of the settlers were among the hundreds of thousands of Koreans who, during the Japanese protectorate over the Korean Peninsula (1910-1945), worked in Japan against their will in mines and factories. Also, 1,830 women moved to the DPRK who married Koreans.

Pyongyang, with the blessing of the Japanese government, promised ethnic Koreans a new life in a socialist paradise with free education and health care, job security and housing. Instead, according to the victims, they were forced to do physical work and live in poor housing conditions. In addition, they were banned from visiting their parents and other close relatives in Japan.

Thus, the authors of the suit in the Tokyo court accuse Pyongyang of “deceit” due to “misleading advertising“On moving to North Korea,”where it was generally impossible to enjoy human rights“. At the same time, the plaintiffs emphasize, the North Korean government all this time intended to use them to fill the shortage of labor after the Korean war of 1950-1953, as well as to demonstrate the country’s political superiority.

At the same time, the defectors filed a complaint about separation from their family members, who still cannot leave the DPRK. “I don’t know what happened to my family – said 79-year-old Eiko Kawasaki last month. – Maybe they were carried away by the coronavirus, maybe some died of hunger“. She claims that “none of them would go if we knew the truth about North Korea“. Kawasaki lived there for 43 years until she was able to escape in 2003, leaving her grown children behind.

Kanae Doi, head of Human Rights Watch Japan, said Japan’s new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should “demand permission from Kim Jong-un for those who remained in North Korea to return to Japan“. According to her, hundreds of thousands of victims of the program, which offered “heaven on earth“, Writes The Guardian.