Tikhanovskaya’s Telegram channel was recognized as extremist in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

In addition, on October 12, a new criminal case was opened against Tikhanovskaya in Belarus – for “the creation of pseudo authorities.” According to the republican Investigative Committee, Tikhanovskaya did this “in agreement with other participants in the conspiracy in violation of the requirements of the Constitution of Belarus.” In addition, Tikhanovskaya in the republic is accused of creating and leading an extremist society, conspiracy to seize power by unconstitutional means, attempted terrorist acts and preparing for mass riots.







Tikhanovskaya last year ran as an opposition candidate in the presidential elections in Belarus. According to the republican CEC, despite the fact that thousands of people took part in its actions in dozens of cities of the country, it lost to the incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko with a score of 10.1% versus 80.1%.

Tikhanovskaya’s headquarters did not recognize these election results and demanded a recount. After that, mass protests began in the republic, the participants of which demanded that Lukashenka resign. The President of Belarus himself claimed that these people were being ruled from abroad.

After the elections, Tikhanovskaya left Belarus for Lithuania. In July, her office was granted diplomatic status there. “This means that the Belarusian people now have an official representation in the EU countries,” the representatives of Tikhanovskaya said at the time. In Minsk, in turn, the decision of Vilnius to assign diplomatic status to Tikhanovskaya’s office was called unacceptable.