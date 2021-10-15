Tom Cruise has changed so much lately that even fans did not recognize him

10/15/2021 10:42 AM, Miscellaneous

Subscribe to Telegram channel

Subscribe to Google News

Not so long ago, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise appeared in the stands of a basketball game that was held in San Francisco.

The man was with his son, while happily posing in front of the cameras and taking photos with fans.

But that was not what struck Internet users. Many were indignant and did not understand why the actor had changed so much in appearance.

In the photographs taken during the game, Cruz appeared quite swollen. His face became rounder, while the guy did not gain excess weight.

The absence of excess pounds on the body gave rise to suspicion of the actor in an excessive number of all kinds of cosmetic procedures.

Even the best drugs can change the face beyond recognition, causing swelling and other unpleasant manifestations.

At first, fans of the star could not believe that the photo is the real Tom Cruise. But doubts were quickly dispelled by the son of the actor, who was sitting next to him. The peasant guy was adopted by being married to Nicole Kidman. Connor, 26, and his sister lead a relaxed lifestyle in the Scientology commune.