Toyota Sues For Electric Motor Use Of Steel That Infringes Nippon Steel Patents

Nippon Steel has filed a patent infringement claim on Toyota’s use of materials from a competing supplier – an opponent insists on no involvement. According to Nippon Steel’s position, stolen technology was used in the production of steel for Toyota Motor’s electric motors.

A conflict like this is rare as Nippon Steel has been Toyota’s main steel supplier for many years, but the automaker has recently partnered with a rival supplier, the Chinese steel company Baoshan Iron & Steel. Both Toyota and Baoshan are defendants in the lawsuit filed with the Tokyo District Court. The plaintiff claims that the Chinese company has infringed a patent on the material used in the steel sheets that form the basis of the engines of some electric vehicles. Moreover, Toyota continued to purchase materials from Baoshan even after it was informed of the alleged violation.

Nippon Steel is already seeking a ban on the production and sale of Toyota vehicles that use engines made of this material, and is also seeking damages in the amount of about $ 176 million – a similar amount requested from Baoshan. Toyota’s counter-arguments are simple: the company asked Baoshan if its materials did not infringe any patents and received written assurances that it did not infringe. Therefore, the automaker is sure that Nippon Steel and Baoshan should have settled the dispute between themselves. In addition, Toyota representatives expressed regret that there was a conflict with such an important business partner. Nippon Steel did not specify which models should be affected by the injunction, and Toyota declined to disclose the potential impact of the lawsuit on its future operations.

The lawsuit is notable for the very fact that it was filed. Disputes between Japanese industrial giants are rarely publicized. For decades, Japanese manufacturers have offered stable order volumes in exchange for the loyalty of companies like Nippon Steel. Recently, however, fierce discussions have erupted over who should take over the rise in iron ore prices. At a press conference in August, Nippon Steel expressed frustration with the contracts it said had forced the company to offset any increase in raw material costs. Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto noted that Japanese companies demand unreasonable conditions for themselves compared to other clients.

And this is also unusual for Japan, says Jefferies analyst Tanh Ha Pham: “Until now, Nippon Steel has been a very Japanese company with respect for customer relationships and Toyota has been the emperor. But Nippon Steel has a new sheriff in the city, President Hashimoto. He starts a fight with Toyota.“. Since taking office in 2019, Mr. Hashimoto has been closing factories and outdated production lines to increase profits. In addition, he doubled the production of advanced steel products such as electrical steel sheets, which were the subject of the lawsuit.

Last year, the company announced its intention to invest about $ 1 billion in expanding the production of these sheets by about 40%, with Toyota being the main customer. Nippon Steel has confirmed that it wants to continue working with the automaker, despite the lawsuit, which the company said is necessary to protect intellectual property.