UEFA called the right decision to score Mbappe’s goal in the League of Nations final

Nevertheless, the head of the refereeing committee of the union, Roberto Rosetti, noted that the interpretation of the rules for determining an offside position needs to be adjusted.

Photo: Marco Bertorello – Pool / Getty Images



France striker Kilian Mbappé’s goal against Spain in the UEFA Nations League final (2: 1) was scored correctly, but the interpretation of the offside rule needs to be adjusted, said UEFA Referee Committee Chairman Roberto Rosetti.

“The referee made the right decision, based on the existing rules and their official interpretation,” – quoted Rosetti portal Sportmediaset.

At the same time, the head of the committee stated the need to adjust the current rules for determining offside.

“This case shows that the current interpretation seems to be contrary to the spirit of the rules, which should not allow a player to take advantage of an offside advantage. UEFA’s position is that there are ways to improve the wording to align it with the objectives of the offside rules and the spirit of the game, ”added Rosetti.

According to Rosetti, he has already communicated with colleagues from FIFA and IFAB (the International Council of Football Associations, which manages and regulates the rules of the game of football. – RBK) and at the next meeting of the IFAB technical group this issue will be discussed.

France squad beat On October 10, in Milan, the Spanish team with a score of 2: 1 in the final match of the League of Nations. Mbappe scored the winning goal in the 80th minute. On replays, it seemed to many that at the time of the pass, the French striker was offside, but the referee still counted the goal scored. The fact is that the PSG footballer was indeed offside at the time of the pass from his partner, but the goal was scored, because the ball came to Mbappa after touching the Spanish defender Eric Garcia.

After the game, the Spanish coach Luis Enrique said he doubted that the goal was scored according to the rules, as it was “a pure offside position.”