UEFA makes a statement on the resonant goal of Mbappe in the final of the League of Nations

Head of the UEFA refereeing corps Roberto Rosetti issued a statement on the resonant goal Kyliana Mbappe in the final of the League of Nations Spain – France (1: 2). Recall that in the 81st minute, the French striker scored the winning goal against the Spanish national team, being offside. The referee considered that the goal was scored according to all the rules, since the Spanish defender touched the ball, and, it turns out, Mbappe received the projectile not from a team-mate, but from an opponent.

“Anthony Taylor made the right decision based on the existing set of rules and its official interpretation. The player deliberately intervened to play the ball and the opponent did not interfere with the game.

However, this case shows us that the current interpretation of the rules seems to be contrary to the spirit of the rules themselves, which prevents any player from taking advantage of their offside position. UEFA’s position is that there are ways to modernize the interpretation of such episodes in order to bring it in line with the objectives of the offside regulation and the spirit of football. I have already talked with my colleagues from FIFA and IFAB and will discuss the decisions at the upcoming meeting of the IFAB Technical Advisory Group, ”said UEFA Chief Referee Roberto Rosetti.