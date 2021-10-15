https://ria.ru/20211015/sanktsii-1754812037.html

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 237 people due to elections in Crimea and Donbass

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 237 people due to elections in Crimea and Donbass – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

Ukraine imposed sanctions against 237 people due to elections in Crimea and Donbass

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved personal measures against those who took part in organizing the elections to the State Duma in Crimea RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

2021-10-15T20: 09

2021-10-15T20: 09

2021-10-15T20: 49

Ukraine

State Duma of the Russian Federation

donbass

Russia

in the world

Leonid Slutsky (politician)

Alexey Danilov

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1b/1581795603_0 0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_b720ebd7fa68c850d0c79a6e2b1921f5.jpg

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine approved personal measures against those who took part in organizing the elections to the State Duma in Crimea and the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev, said the secretary of the department Alexey Danilov. The secretary added that the measures mainly concerned members of election commissions. The elections to the State Duma took place. from 17 to 19 September. Voting took place on party lists and single-mandate constituencies. United Russia received 324 mandates, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation – 57, A Just Russia – For Truth – 27, the Liberal Democratic Party – 21, New People – 13, Civil Platform, Rodina, the Party of Rosta – one each, self-nominated candidates – 5. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine in September decided to impose sanctions against the organizers of the electoral process “in Crimea and Donbass,” although no elections were held on the territory of the latter. The head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky noted that this was a senseless step, since they were held according to Russian laws, and such a measure on the part of Ukraine would have no effect.

Ukraine

donbass

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0a/1b/1581795603_327 0:3058:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a3cb74c80e8c1f187f2bd917c6b9fe7.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

ukraine, the state duma of the russian federation, donbass, russia, in the world, leonid slutsky (politician), alexey danilov