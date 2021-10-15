https://ria.ru/20211015/sanktsii-1754811768.html
Ukraine imposed sanctions against 237 people due to elections in Crimea
Ukraine imposed sanctions against 237 people due to elections in Crimea – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021
Ukraine imposed sanctions against 237 people due to elections in Crimea
The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Friday approved personal sanctions against 237 people who took part in organizing the
KIEV, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Friday approved personal sanctions against 237 people who took part in organizing the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Crimea and the part of Donbass not controlled by Kiev, said NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov. personal economic and other measures. To date, we have made a decision regarding those people who took direct part in the voting, ensured the work on elections in the territory of Crimea, in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We continue to impose sanctions. Today there were the following people – 237 people, sanctions were applied today, “Danilov said at a briefing. He added that most of the sanctions concerned members of election commissions. The elections to the State Duma were held on September 17-19. In September, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine decided to impose sanctions on the organizers of the electoral process in the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation “in Crimea and Donbass,” although no elections were held in the territory of Donbass. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, noted that these sanctions by Kiev are a senseless step, since the elections are held according to the laws of the Russian Federation, and such a measure on the part of Ukraine would have no effect.
