Ukraine imposed sanctions against the Russian MERE network

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Friday approved sanctions against the Russian MERE network, said NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov. RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

KIEV, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on Friday approved sanctions against the Russian network MERE, NSDC Secretary Alexei Danilov said. Earlier, several media reported that the Russian retail chain has opened supermarkets in several cities of the country. Danilov previously stated that the network would not work in the country. “The next issue we considered concerns sanctions against MERE. After today’s meeting of the NSDC, it no longer has the right to work,” Danilov said at a briefing. He added that the only city where the company operates is Bila Tserkva in the Kiev region.

