Ukraine with UK help to build two new naval bases – InoTV

Ukrainian Ambassador to Great Britain Vadim Prystaiko said that London is helping Kiev in the construction of two new naval bases on the Black and Azov Seas. As reported by “LIGA.net”, the diplomat also added that in the near future Ukraine will receive from the UK two operational ships, which will immediately become part of the Navy.

The diplomat also added that in the near future Ukraine will receive two operational ships from the UK, which will immediately become part of the Navy. According to him, these are two minesweepers on which the most modern equipment is installed and which meet all NATO standards.

“Work will begin on the construction of two new naval ports. Construction of smaller ships will begin in Ukraine and Britain. First – in Britain, then technology and production will be transferred to Ukrainian shipyards. And finally, which is very important, we will receive a weapon – a missile“, – said Prystaiko.

The ambassador said that the issue of building two naval bases, on the Black and Azov Seas, has already been resolved.

“There are projects, there is a British company that will be a general integrator and will work with both bases and ships. Work has already begun on the spot – study, planning, georeferencing. These will be special naval protected bases where troops will be located, personnel, their families, training will live – everything that is necessary for these to be modern, NATO standard, naval bases“, – added Prystaiko.