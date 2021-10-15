Ukrainian journalists disrupted interviews due to inability to speak Russian | News | News

Journalists of the Ukrainian TV channel “Ukraine 24” found themselves in an awkward situation because of the current law on the language. This was announced on October 15 by radio Sputnik in its Telegram channel.

The TV presenters tried to discuss a number of issues with an expert from Georgia, but they addressed him in Ukrainian. As a result, the specialist did not understand them and asked to speak Russian.

“We cannot speak Russian, we are Ukrainian TV,” the journalists replied. The expert asked in response whether to answer him in Georgian.

According to the expert, he is a decent person and cannot answer a question that he does not fully understand. As a result, the conversation was disrupted.

The language problem has recently affected the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. During an interview with US analyst Farid Zakaria about the results of negotiations with the head of the White House Joe Biden, he could not choose the language in which he would speak, and used both.

In September, the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life announced cases of restrictions on the use of the Russian language in Ukraine. On the European Day of Languages, the political force noted that in Europe on this holiday they talk about the importance of learning and developing various languages, while Kiev does the opposite.

In July, the Ombudsman for the Protection of the Ukrainian Language Taras Kremin said that the fact that films and TV series on Ukrainian channels are released without dubbing in Ukrainian poses a threat to the country’s national security.

According to him, the TV channels “1 + 1”, “Inter” and “Ukraine” do not fulfill the norms of the language law on duplicating content. In June, he said that two-thirds of TV shows on Ukrainian channels are broadcast in Russian. The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language of Ukraine called this fact a disaster.

In April 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the final reading the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.” The document provided for the creation of a special “language commission”, which will monitor compliance with the law.

Since January 16, 2021, employees of supermarkets, restaurants, cafes, sports clubs, hairdressers and other service establishments in the country have been obliged to serve visitors only in Ukrainian.