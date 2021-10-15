Ukrainian presenters were “broken” by Russian speech on the air

https://ria.ru/20211015/russkiy-1754764735.html

A foreign guest of the Ukrainian show broke the air with one Russian phrase

Ukrainian leading "broke" the Russian speech on the air – RIA Novosti, 10/15/2021

A foreign guest of the Ukrainian show broke the air with one Russian phrase

The presenters of the Ukraine 24 TV channel hesitated after the request of the Georgian political scientist Gela Vasadze to conduct a conversation in Russian. The recording of the conversation was published in … RIA Novosti, 15.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The presenters of the Ukraine 24 TV channel hesitated after the request of the Georgian political scientist Gela Vasadze to conduct a conversation in Russian. A recording of the conversation was published on YouTube, and on one of the broadcasts, an expert asked if it was possible to switch to another language in order to avoid misunderstandings. The presenters refused the political scientist and noted that they could not speak Russian. “Should I answer you in Georgian?” – asked the guest of the program. Journalists were embarrassed and fell silent for a few seconds, after which they hastily interrupted the conversation. Since 2019, Ukraine has a law according to which the only state language is Ukrainian, it is mandatory in almost all spheres of life. In Moscow, the document has been repeatedly criticized. In particular, the Foreign Ministry believes that the Kiev authorities are deliberately sowing discord between people who speak both the state language and Russian.

