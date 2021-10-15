Vadim Nemkov – Julius Englikas: prediction and bet on the battle on October 17, 2021, where to watch Bellator 268, when it starts – October 15, 2021

On the night of October 17 Moscow time in Phoenix at the Footprint Center arena Bellator 268. In the main event of the evening, the reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov will face Lithuanian Julius Englikas. We make predictions, study bookmaker quotes, and also tell where you can watch the broadcast of the match.

When the fight between Vadim Nemkov and Julius Englikas starts, where to watch him

The fight will roughly start at 06:00 Moscow time. The live broadcast of the Bellator 266 tournament can be watched on Okko Sports.

Odds of the bookmakers for the fight Vadim Nemkov – Julius Englikas

Pre-fight layouts

Vadim Nemkov is rightfully considered one of the strongest, if not the strongest, light heavyweight in the world right now. The student of Fedor Emelianenko is extremely good in all aspects of combat and is as inconvenient as possible for both basic wrestlers and drummers.

Nemkov started his MMA career quite early (at the age of 21), but even then he looked confidently against the background of physically successful fighters and often ended fights with a knockout. In parallel with performances in martial arts, the native of Belgorod regularly became the world champion in combat sambo (four times).

Now Vadim is 29 years old, and he is closer than ever to reaching his peak. The arsenal of the Russian fighter includes knockout strikes from both hands, wrestling and grappling of a high level. The only weakness is endurance, which, early in his career, led to two unnecessary defeats.

Such serious fighters as Phil Davis (lost twice), Liam McGeary, Rafael Carvalho and Ryan Bader managed to evaluate his skills.

What is known about Nemkov’s new rival? Initially, Vadim was supposed to meet with former UFC fighter Anthony Johnson, but the American withdrew from the fight due to illness, and he was replaced by a strong Lithuanian Julius Englikas.

Looking ahead, Nemkov is the toughest opponent in the Lithuanian career, and the title fight is a chance of a lifetime. Anglicas has not yet met with elite-level fighters, but he is in peak shape, unlike Johnson.

Anglikas has not the richest experience in MMA behind his shoulders – only 10 fights, 9 of them he won, 1 lost (by choke). There are also gaps in his technical arsenal. The Lithuanian does not like open exchanges and almost always jumps to his feet for a takedown when close together. While in Bellator, he was lucky with his rivals, and such tactics went smoothly – three victories by decision in three fights.

Forecast for the fight Vadim Nemkov – Julius Englikas

Not only experience and a huge sports background play in favor of Nemkov. Vadim is stylistically inconvenient for fighters like Englikas. The Lithuanian has no chance in the standing position, but it will be difficult for him to keep Nemkov on the ground and not get caught in the submission himself.

Our forecast for the fight Vadim Nemkov – Julius Englikas: early victory of Vadim Nemkov for 1.70. Risk lovers can consider Nemkov’s victory in 3-4 rounds at 4.00.

