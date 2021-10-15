Vin Diesel on fatherhood, family passion for cars and space travel

This week, the next “Fast and Furious” starts in Russian cinemas. This is already the ninth part of the long-running car franchise, in which the viewer will not only be shown breathtaking high-speed chases, but also immersed a little into the past of the protagonist Dominic Toretto. Journalist Dmitry Barchenkov contacted the performer of the role of Toretto, actor Vin Diesel, to ask him about fatherhood, family passion for cars, space travel and the generation gap.

The history of the series of films “Fast and Furious” began in 2001, which is no longer close to today. Then Rob Cohen, director of mid-range films (fantasy “Dragon Heart”, thriller “Skulls” with Paul Walker), presented his first collaboration with the future star Vin Diesel. By the way, then they will have the equally famous “Three X”. The first “Fast and the Furious” with a budget of $ 38 million earned a breakthrough $ 207 million and then received the status of “newcomer with great promise.” The next series of the franchise tried to work in different fields: in the second film, the story centered on the hero of Paul Walker, and Vin Diesel did not appear; the third part completely took the scene to Japan, and chronologically stood in the distant future – between the sixth and seventh tapes.

The spirit of the blockbuster that we used to perceive “Fast and the Furious” today, the franchise found at the stage of the fourth part. At the same time, another important attribute for history appeared – the family theme. She somehow rose in each subsequent part. It is about the family, as well as about the place of “Fast and the Furious” in popular culture that we talked with Vin Diesel.

This is already the ninth part of the franchise, which is quite a lot for any, even the most famous plot. Here I am a representative of Generation Z. That is, I was born approximately with the release of the first part. How do I connect to the movie now? And is it worth it?

What a cool question! Of course, I really hope that your peers have watched previous films. But if not … I don’t even know. And for you, here, “Fast and Furious 9” – acquaintance with the franchise?

I just watched all the parts, but I just connected to them not in 2001, but much later.

Oh, very cool! Glad! (claps his hands)

But I am asking, rather, about those who only understand what “Fast and the Furious” is, but refuse to watch, because there are a lot of parts or because they often talk about the franchise …

In general, the new “Fast and the Furious” can be viewed in isolation from the rest of the parts. I thought, and there really is something that your generation can cling to. For example, for multiculturalism, which we strongly support. He is an integral part of Fast and Furious 9. In addition, your generation perceives people as people, and not as a man or a woman, which we also share. I think you can connect with our strong female characters who are never inferior to the male ones. Plus, in the film, we are the same as you, globalists: we show the whole world and want to save it. And of course, there is something that used to be attracted to the franchise (for example, your dad) and, in my opinion, that still works – “Fast and the Furious” awakens a sense of faith in yourself and your family.

In the new film, your character Dominic Toretto sends two friends, part of the family, on a mission into space. On a mission, where, as it were, you can die. But in reality, would you dare to ask, for example, your brother to fly into orbit?

Of course yes! If he could save the whole world, of course, yes! (laughs) Let me dial him right now! Brother, will you fly into space for me? (simulates a telephone conversation)

Well, this is very dangerous!

Yes, that’s right. The Fast and the Furious heroes have a special readiness for any, even the most dangerous, journeys, if the life, health or well-being of their family is at stake. They can do anything to protect the people they love. Agree, there is no mission so difficult or dangerous that you do not decide on it to save your child!

I know, by the way, that your son is playing in the film. In one of interview you said it was the director of the movie, Justin Lean, who decided to invite him. Do you yourself want your son to have an acting future? Are you even one of those fathers who decide the fate of their children?

I’m not a fan of parenting practices that involve controlling the lives of their children. But I am a fan of support, a desire to inspire, which I try to do in the case of my son. For example, he had already written a 92-page script himself. I don’t know if he will ever be able to implement it, but he wrote it! Such experiments should be supported! It was the same with the role. I didn’t press him in any way, but in the end I’m very proud of his work. Here recently his little sister “connected” and told the director that she also wants to act. How can one not support such a thing? If they bring into this world what makes them and others happy, then why not?

Which of your children’s latest ideas surprised you?

A couple of days ago, my son comes into the room and shows me a full presentation of the car company he wants to start. And I was really amazed at the number of ideas in this presentation. Ironically, justin (Lin, director – Approx. GQ) worked on the script for “Fast and the Furious 10”. In general, the family is the main treasure of my life.

