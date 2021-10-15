Volvo Unveils Autonomous Electric Mining Truck Made of Fossil Fuel Free Steel

Volvo today unveiled the world’s first autonomous truck made from fossil fuel-free steel. Volvo partnered with the steel companies SSAB and Ovako to create this product.

SSAB CEO Martin Lindqvist said at the launch that making a car made entirely of fossil fuel-free steel is an important milestone in the fight for the environment, and the company’s partnership with the Volvo Group shows Green materials are possible and are producing results.

The vehicle is said to use hydrogen from electrolysis instead of coal or coke in the steelmaking process for this vehicle. It is worth noting, however, that while the chassis and body are made of non-coal-fired steel, parts such as the electric motor and chassis components were made from conventional materials.

The presented dump truck is intended for use in quarries and mine workings, and is capable of working as part of a convoy with other autonomous vehicles for collecting and transporting materials along a pre-programmed route. A car driven by an electric motor, in addition to being made of environmentally friendly materials, does not emit harmful emissions.