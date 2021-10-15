Vucic was not satisfied with the gas price offered by Russia

https://ria.ru/20211016/gaz-1754829337.html

Serbia gets angry over Russian gas price

BELGRADE, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side proposed to Serbia a formula for calculating the cost of gas, according to which 1,000 cubic meters would cost $ 790 starting next year, which is unacceptable for Serbia and will be the subject of discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian leader Aleksandr Vucic said. a meeting with the Russian president is scheduled for November 25 and that he hopes for a favorable gas price for Serbia. Under the current contract, Belgrade receives Russian gas at $ 270 per 1,000 cubic meters, the contract expires at the end of the year. “We ask: let 70 of the gas price be calculated using the oil formula, and 30% at the exchange value. Then the price for us would be $ 510. But we cannot pay for this either, people, even that, “Vucic emphasized. According to him, there are 268 million cubic meters of gas in the storage facilities of Serbia, but daily consumption is growing from 6.5 to 8 million cubic meters per day, which Russia is now virtually the only natural gas supplier to Serbia, which in recent years has received over 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through a pipeline through Ukraine and Hungary. The official launch of Russian gas into the Serbian gas transmission system through Bulgaria from the Turkish Stream gas pipeline took place on January 1. At the first stage, the gas pipeline will provide transportation of about 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which will fully cover Serbia’s natural gas needs. The project is designed for an annual volume of up to 12.4 billion cubic meters of gas for Serbia and the EU countries.

