https://ria.ru/20211016/gaz-1754829337.html
Serbia gets angry over Russian gas price
Vucic was not satisfied with the gas price offered by Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021
Serbia gets angry over Russian gas price
The Russian side offered Serbia a formula for calculating the cost of gas, according to which 1 thousand cubic meters would cost $ 790 from the new year, which is unacceptable … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T00: 42
2021-10-16T00: 42
2021-10-16T01: 32
economy
in the world
Belgrade (city)
serbia
vladimir putin
alexander vucic
Russia
Hungary
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/13/1573164861_0:39:3071:1766_1920x0_80_0_0_c9f867d3745a69e9a4f8672eb02d3123.jpg
BELGRADE, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Russian side proposed to Serbia a formula for calculating the cost of gas, according to which 1,000 cubic meters would cost $ 790 starting next year, which is unacceptable for Serbia and will be the subject of discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Serbian leader Aleksandr Vucic said. a meeting with the Russian president is scheduled for November 25 and that he hopes for a favorable gas price for Serbia. Under the current contract, Belgrade receives Russian gas at $ 270 per 1,000 cubic meters, the contract expires at the end of the year. “We ask: let 70 of the gas price be calculated using the oil formula, and 30% at the exchange value. Then the price for us would be $ 510. But we cannot pay for this either, people, even that, “Vucic emphasized. According to him, there are 268 million cubic meters of gas in the storage facilities of Serbia, but daily consumption is growing from 6.5 to 8 million cubic meters per day, which Russia is now virtually the only natural gas supplier to Serbia, which in recent years has received over 2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas through a pipeline through Ukraine and Hungary. The official launch of Russian gas into the Serbian gas transmission system through Bulgaria from the Turkish Stream gas pipeline took place on January 1. At the first stage, the gas pipeline will provide transportation of about 4 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which will fully cover Serbia’s natural gas needs. The project is designed for an annual volume of up to 12.4 billion cubic meters of gas for Serbia and the EU countries.
Belgrade (city)
serbia
Russia
Hungary
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/13/1573164861_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef98e268a4fb738b1defe53dd7a89144.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economy, in the world, belgrade (city), serbia, vladimir putin, alexander vucic, russia, hungary, turkish stream
Vucic was not satisfied with the gas price offered by Russia