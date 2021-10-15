Vyacheslav Malafeev’s wife spoke about her relationship with her husband after the scandal with Aiza

Ekaterina and Vyacheslav Malafeev

The reunion took place last week. The couple appeared at the event together and did not leave each other all evening. However, fans still had doubts that they had managed to overcome the crisis. “When will you make peace with Slava?”; “Have you really broken up?” – the subscribers were worried.

33-year-old Malafeeva hastened to reassure the fans: “Oh, how many questions have come about our relationship with my husband. Everything is awesome. We live on. We work together and bring up children. I am for environmental friendliness and respect. “

Vyacheslav has two children from a previous marriage with Marina. The woman died in an accident

Recall that Catherine announced a pause in relations on October 1. The footballer’s wife did not go into the details of the situation and did not reveal the reasons for the discord in the family. However, rumors soon spread that Aiza might be to blame. In the show “Stars in Africa” ​​of the TNT channel, the TV presenter has repeatedly shown interest in Malafeev. She even started a conversation with the athlete about sex, however, Vyacheslav denies romantic interest in the interlocutor.

Catherine reacted calmly to the situation, but did not miss the opportunity to prick her alleged rival. “Our relationship with Slava does not in any way relate to the situation that you so want to draw my attention to. Yes, there are hungry women … And when Slava returned from the project, he warned me that there was such a conversation. There are hungry people here, but we don’t keep bad ones – that’s why she reacts like that, ”she said.

Aiza, 36, also denied having an affair with a football player. The TV star noted that she did not like her own behavior, but noted: the Malafeevs had problems in the family for a long time without her. Subscribers asked how Ekaterina now relates to the former Guf. “There is no conflict. And who is it?” – she depicted that she does not know about the existence of Aiza.

Photo: Instagram