what he looked like in the 90s: photo

An archived snapshot of the American actor, musician and producer Johnny Depp has been published online. He posed on it as a very young boy.
The corresponding frame was posted on the Instagram page “Zirkovy shlyakh”. In the first photo, the celebrity appeared in a stylish leather jacket, a white T-shirt, sunglasses and a hairstyle fashionable at that time. In addition, he held a lighted match in his hands and looked confidently into the lens. (to onsee photos, scroll to the end of the page).
In the second photo, the actor was captured with a completely different hairstyle, in a satin jacket and black shirt. There are significantly more accessories in his image: several pendants around his neck, voluminous rings on his hands and a pair of earrings in his left ear.
Fans noted that the actor only gets better with age. Here are some of their comments:
“All his works are something bright, memorable and unique! This is Johnny Depp. I love him!”, “Age suits him!”, “All films with his participation are a certain kind of art!”
