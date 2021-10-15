What is Cardano? Everything you need to know about the Ethereum “killer” is explained in simple language.

Now there is a third generation of blockchains that are looking to improve Ethereum.

One of the main names of this generation is Cardano, a project developed by the technology company Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK). In fact, IOHK was founded by Charles Hoskinson, who was one of the co-founders of Ethereum.

Hoskinson left Ethereum after a dispute with another co-founder. Vitaly Buterinbecause Hoskinson wanted to turn Ethereum into a commercial organization, but Buterin disagreed.

What is Cardano?

V 2017 yearHoskinson started Cardano as a public, open source, decentralized blockchain with proof of share of consensus system (Pos).

PoS not only provides an advantage over proof of work (PoW) Ethereum in terms of power consumption and hardware requirements, but also allows smart contracts like Ethereum and peer-to-peer transactions.

Thus, Cardano ranks among “Ethereum killers” – a set of third generation blockchains that seek to gain an edge over Ethereum.

Some of Ethereum’s other top killers include Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Solana (SOL), and Polkadot (DOT).

In the Cardano blockchain, the native currency is ADA , which is used to execute transactions in it.

Smart contract functionality

As a third generation blockchain, Cardano offers settlement level, such as Bitcoin (for transactions), and computation level, such as Ethereum (for smart contracts and decentralized applications).

But it was only recently that Cardano included smart contract and decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality. In September 2021, a major update titled “ Alonzo ”Allowed the creation and deployment of smart contracts on the main Cardano network.

Prior to this, Cardano was considered by some to be just hype, as its smart contract functionality was promised from the start, but it took four years to become a reality.

This is partly due to the fact that developments and updates of the network on Cardano are underway peer review by experts and this rigorous testing results in relatively slower deployment.

Advantages over Ethereum

Despite its slow rollout, Cardano’s PoS consensus system remains an advantage over Ethereum. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum has scalability and overload problem.

Its proof-of-work model is energy intensive as miners use large amounts of electricity to solve protocol tasks and create blocks.

It usually processes up to ten transactions per second (TPS) which is quite small for a platform that hosts DApps that aim to reach millions of users around the world.

However, Cardano’s PoS system requires miners to bet on their own cryptocurrency in order to be eligible for the block reward. The platform then selects some of the best miners to authenticate transactions. Thus, energy and time costs are significantly reduced. Reportedly, Cardano has already processed more than 250 TPS.

His upcoming Layer 2 scalability solution is rumored to be – Hydra – will be able to speed up transactions on Cardano up to more than 1 million per second.

Cardano vs Ethereum

Like other Ethereum killers, Cardano may eventually overtake Ethereum. But in terms of adoption, he still has a long way to go.

Ethereum is second most popular blockchain in the post-Bitcoin world, and its DeFi and NFT capabilities have turned it into a widely used crypto asset. Its own token Ether (ETH) has reached record level (ATH) v $ 4356.99 May 12, 2021.

In comparison, Cardano’s smart contract functionality is barely a month old at the time of this article’s publication, and it will take longer for this blockchain to attract a large number of users. ADA’s all-time high $ 3.09 was reached on September 2, 2021.

In the future, it is unlikely that everything will go smoothly for the Ethereum killers. While the likes of Binance Smart Chain and Solana have already achieved moderate adoption, Ethereum developers are not waiting to be overtaken.

Ethereum 2.0

A set of updates collectively known as Ethereum 2.0 The blockchain, founded by Vitalik Buterin, is confidently moving away from proof of work and adopting a consensus around proof of stake.

It also receives a number of online updates such as segmentation , Ethereum Plasma and cumulative packages looking to improve Ethereum’s performance and dramatically increase its TPS.

There are also a number of Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions such as Polygon that allow users to perform cheaper off-chain transactions at a faster pace.

As such, it remains to be seen whether a third-generation blockchain like Cardano will be able to overtake Ethereum and become the dominant smart contract platform.

Perhaps there may be fourth-generation blockchains that perform even better than Cardano, in which case the platform founded by Charles Hoskinson should be more responsive.