What will be the coaching staff of the Russian national ice hockey team at the 2022 Olympics, Zhamnov, Fedorov, Nabokov, Kovalchuk, Larionov

On October 18, the Russian national ice hockey team should officially find a coaching staff for the Beijing Olympics, but all (or almost all) of the names of the mentors have already leaked into the media space. Apparently to help Alexey Zhamnov the Games in the Celestial Empire will be the mentors of CSKA and Dynamo Moscow Sergey Fedorov and Alexey Kudashov, San Jose goalkeeper specialist Evgeny Nabokov and former Pittsburgh coach and now unemployed Sergey Gonchar…





Has Russia decided on coaches for the Olympics? Legendary names, but there are many questions about them

In addition, everything indicates that he will go to Beijing in a very unusual role and Ilya Kovalchuk… What will all this movement around the national team lead to?

Since the NHL agreed to let its players go to Beijing, we have repeatedly written that the Russian national team needs to strengthen its headquarters with people who know North American cuisine firsthand. The FHR held the same opinion, so there was no question that the national team in Beijing would be lucky Valery Bragin (who, if anything, was originally invited to the entire Olympic cycle) with his assistants. And the result of the national team at the World Cup 2021 summed up the line in this matter.

In the high offices of our hockey authorities, they were looking for people with an NHL past and, it seems, they found those. Zhamnov has 13 seasons in the NHL, Fedorov spent 18 overseas, Nabokov – 14, Kovalchuk – 13, Gonchar – all 20. And even in the career of Alexei Kudashov there are 25 matches for Toronto!

It turns out that our officials did everything right? For the sake of the most important tournament, where all the strongest will be, have moved away from the practice of attracting friends and loyal specialists, have refused to combine the posts of SKA and national team coaches and have assembled a staff of really authoritative, respected personalities, to whom even our most venerable stars will listen? On the one hand, everything seems to be the case. But on the other …





For the first time in five years, the Russian national team has a freed coach. What does it mean?

We have listed the colossal experience of the members of the new team headquarters. But it seems that hockey players in Beijing on the bench will not need older comrades, but coaches, mentors, professionals in this field. And what kind of coaching experience do Zhamnov and his team have? Yes, in fact, none. Fedorov only this summer received the post of chief in CSKA and so far he is not doing very well with it. Potter worked for two years in the Pittsburgh system as a development coach, then three more – as an assistant Mike Sullivan on the bench “penguins”. Not so little, but this experience cannot be called successful: under Gonchar, the coach, the defense of Pittsburgh did not shine at all (he was responsible for the defenders), and Sergei himself a year ago became one of those with whom the club’s management did not renew the contract after failure of the Penguins in the playoffs. As for Nabokov, Evgeny worked for a long time in the San Jose system as a development coach and scout, but he entered the sharks headquarters only in December 2019.

It’s not even worth talking about Kovalchuk, who has not even officially finished his player career. So it turns out that the most venerable specialist in Zhamnov’s headquarters (who himself has never worked as a head coach before) is Alexei Kudashov, who has been leading teams in the KHL for 8 years with short breaks. But at the same time, Kudashov in this headquarters will have the least authority among NHL hockey players.

Another candidate for the coaching staff of the national team (it seems to be rubber) just yesterday became long forgotten by everyone Igor Larionov… The professors were removed from the post of the head coach of the youth team, having put in charge of the second adult team (for some reason it is called the Olympic team), and here it could be said that the first persons of the FHR were finally disappointed in their recent favorite, having sent him to the reserve for a start. But they say that Larionov has good chances to go to Beijing to work with a real Olympic team, and Zhamnov has the last word on this issue. But, returning to the main topic of this text, it must be said that Larionov also has very little experience: he suddenly began his coaching career at the age of 60 and worked only one MFM, and even then it was a failure.





Spineless Soviet hockey. Why Canadians smashed Larionov’s philosophy to smithereens

Even if we add up all the candidates who are being wooed into the national team, it turns out that the coaching staff of the Russian national team for the Olympics is a team of experienced newcomers, no matter how paradoxical it may sound. I would even say “green” newcomers against the background of the headquarters of Canada, Sweden, USA, Finland, Czech Republic – all our main rivals.

Legendary hockey players will gather at the Russian shop, but which coaches? Nobody knows. We will check in Beijing, but how did it happen that a tournament of this rank became a field for experiments? Probably, all the fault is the notorious war of clans and the struggle for influence in the Russian national team, which brought Zhamnov to the head coaches.





Zhamnov is a compromise option in the clan war. How the coach was chosen for the Russian national team

Undercover intrigues and the forced search for compromises (and not better solutions!) In the rivalry of several centers of power did not allow FHR to appoint a mentor of the Olympic team Oleg Znarkaas originally planned. Perhaps Oleg Valerievich would be the best candidate: he has tremendous coaching experience and excellent relations with all our stars from the NHL. But he is obviously not pleasing to some influential people in our hockey, and as a result Znarok will not go to Beijing even as Zhamnov’s assistant.

For some reason, I did not enter the headquarters for the Olympics and Sergey Zubov, who not only played in the NHL for many years, but also worked decently as a coaching position on both sides of the ocean. It seems that at least in the role of a specialist in defenders of the Teeth, he would look more organic than Potter.

Igor Nikitin, the strongest Russian specialist in the KHL, is not considered as a coach for the Olympics, but Sergey Fedorov has excellent chances to go to the Games, who has absolutely not taken place as a coach yet, but CSKA veterans really like it. How do they relate to the Russian national team? It seems to be the most direct, because at the very expert council that recommended Zhamnov for the appointment, the camp of the Moscow army was represented not only by the president of the FHR Vladislav Tretyak, but also Boris Mikhailov… Boris Petrovich does not formally hold any important positions in our hockey, but, apparently, has a huge influence on him. A sort of gray cardinal. And there is a feeling that it was with his submission that his colleague on the supervisory board of CSKA Sergei Fedorov made such a sharp career takeoff.





The new CSKA coach is the party’s protégé. Under Fedorov, will the club’s veterans be in charge?

It’s hard to disagree with Alexander Pashkov, who called what is happening in the Russian national team before the Olympics an incomprehensible confusion and a return to the 90s. Some kind of undercover wars, bickering for influence, lobbying for their candidates, a strange search for compromises. Some want to put Znarka, the second push Fedorov, others come up with a position for Kovalchuk … And all this booth – before the most important tournament! As a result, not the strongest will go to it, but the coaching staff that suits everyone. But is that okay?

It would seem that before the Olympic Games, national interests should have overshadowed some personal ambitions of individual officials. But, looking at the likely, “compromise” composition of the coaching staff, it is clearly seen that this, alas, did not happen. And what is most interesting: there will be no one to ask for the result of the national team in Beijing (if it is unsatisfactory), now it is impossible to point a finger at one person responsible for key decisions. For a long time it was Roman Rotenberg, but now he had to share power and make concessions. Because, due to the importance of the tournament, the national team became the object of increased, comprehensive attention and interest from the very top. But seven nannies, as we know, have a child without an eye.

It may be that the representatives of each of the centers of power in our hockey, promoting their candidates for the national team, wanted the best, believing in the correctness of their understanding of all processes. But it turned out … It looks like it turned out the way it always happens when the political situation interferes in sports. Now everything is going to the fact that the Russian national team will go to the Olympics practically without coaches. And in Beijing, we will only have to hope for the talent of the hockey players.