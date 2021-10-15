https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211015/chto-s-litsom-neuznavaemyy-tom-kruz-stal-memom-tvittera–260581599.html
“What’s with the face?”: Unrecognizable Tom Cruise became a Twitter meme
"What's with the face?": Unrecognizable Tom Cruise became a Twitter meme
Mission Impossible movie star went to baseball masts and provoked a flurry of criticism from shocked fans 10/15/2021, Sputnik Georgia
TBILISI, 15 Oct – Sputnik. American actor Tom Cruise appeared in public and shocked fans – because of his unrecognizable appearance, the sex symbol became a Twitter meme. Tom Cruise has always been on the lists of the most handsome and sexy men on the planet. Fans were thrilled by his wide smile and piercing gaze, envious of his chosen ones. But the years turned out to be merciless over the star, as well as the fascination with cosmetology. Not so long ago, Tom Cruise went to a baseball game and instantly became a Twitter meme – fans hardly recognized his idol. And all because of his swollen face. Netizens did not spare the actor and wrote many comments. “Tom, what’s with the face?”, “Oh my god, was this person my standard?”, “I’m scared”, “Why is he so swollen?” It’s very scary and very funny “,” More fillers, Tom “, – commented on the web. Rumors that the actor often resorts to plastic have been around for a long time. Beauty professionals noticed that the actor had surgery on his nose, hair transplants, Botox injections and veneers. Read also:
TBILISI, 15 Oct – Sputnik. American actor Tom Cruise appeared in public and shocked fans – because of his unrecognizable appearance, the sex symbol became a Twitter meme.
Tom Cruise has always been on the lists of the most handsome and sexy men on the planet. Fans were thrilled by his wide smile and piercing gaze, envious of his chosen ones. But the years turned out to be merciless over the star, as well as the fascination with cosmetology.
Not so long ago, Tom Cruise went to a baseball game and instantly became a Twitter meme – fans hardly recognized his idol. And all because of his swollen face. Netizens did not spare the actor and wrote many comments.
“Tom, what’s with the face?”, “Oh my god, was this person my standard?”, “I’m scared”, “Why is he so swollen?” It’s very scary and very funny “,” More fillers, Tom “, – commented on the web.
Rumors that the actor often resorts to plastic have been around for a long time. Beauty professionals noticed that the actor had surgery on his nose, hair transplants, Botox injections and veneers.
