“Why not raise all her auditions in 10 years? Why is Zeppelt silent with his investigations and the fight for the purity of sport? “

The coach of the Russian national skiing team Yegor Sorin commented on the information that the eight-time Olympic champion from Norway Marit Bjorgen passed a positive doping test in 2017.

– How did you react to Marit Bjorgen’s recent admission that she had a positive doping test at the end of her career?

– I really understand why foreigners are so fond of mentioning such things in their biographies. This is a kind of European mentality – if you talk about something in an autobiographical book, then do not try to hide anything. But a lot of questions arose after this recognition. For me personally, it was a shock.

When the famous doping case with Teresa Johaug happened, I immediately sided with the athlete. I took that story as an accident, nothing more. We all knew Teresa very well, we knew how strong she was able to run from May to April, that she definitely didn’t need any doping to run like that.

– So, maybe that’s why it runs from May to April?

– I do not think. I just can’t imagine what kind of doping it should be for an athlete to dominate all races for ten years or even more. As far as I know the mechanism of action of any stimulant, there is always a very powerful decline behind the surge in the result.

Therefore, I have always been very suspicious of athletes who run in thirtieth places all season, and then suddenly suddenly win something. With Johaug, nothing like this was ever observed, so I defended her when in front of me someone began to discuss that incident.

– But there was a case with Martin Sundby …

– And I also thought: okay, the person is taking anti-asthma drugs, maybe he has increased the dose too much or something else has happened. And now I don’t even know what to think.

How can you take a drug that does not seem to contain anything forbidden, but the sample shows exactly the opposite? I would really like to hear the opinion of not the doctors of the Norwegian national team, but of professional pharmacologists on this matter, to be honest.

If this happened, why not raise all Bjoergen’s samples in ten years, especially since such a possibility is spelled out in the WADA rules? Why is Hayo Zeppelt silent with his investigations and the fight for the purity of sports?

He dug under our country with great zeal. So why not do the same now for a country that already has three doping cases in one sport? Sorin said.

Ski legend Marit Bjorgen was secretly acquitted for doping (caught at the end of her career). How so?