Why the US is failing to bring record inflation under control

The rise in prices in the United States for consumer goods reached a 13-year high – 5.4% in annual terms, according to data from the Department of Labor. The statistics were spoiled by prices for new cars (+ 8.7%) and food (+ 4.6%). Clothes went up by 3.4%, the cost of housing – by 3.2%.

Electricity has grown in price by almost 25%. Slowed down, but still the record high growth in prices for used cars and trucks remained – 24.4% in September against 31.9% in August.

The growth rate of the cost of medical services remained approximately at the same level – about 1%.

In August, economists polled by the Wall Street Journal pointed to signs of a slowdown in inflation, albeit by only one tenth of a percent. At the same time, they warned about the emerging long-term trend for its growth. The outbreak of the delta strain of coronavirus in August weakened the economic recovery, and at the same time reduced price pressure, analysts said then.

Spring is to blame

Last year, the acceleration of inflation was facilitated by a rapid increase in consumer demand amid injections of trillions of dollars in federal aid into the economy, an increase in the number of vaccinated people, and the resumption of work of some enterprises.

Inflation in the United States began to accelerate noticeably in the spring, recalls the expert of BCS World of Investments, Albert Koroev. “In March, the consumer price index jumped to 2.6% from 1.7% in annual terms, in April, the growth continued to 4.2%. In the summer it reached 5.4% and after a slight decline in August returned to 5.4% in September, ”says Koroev.

The pandemic provoked a disruption in the supply chain, led to an imbalance in demand, which, of course, provokes a rise in prices, the expert of BCS World of Investments notes, adding that the closure of production facilities in several Asian countries due to COVID-19 also provoked price pressure.

The increase in wages, which in turn was caused by tougher conditions in the labor market, also affects prices, adds Koroev.

An increasing impact on prices is now being exerted by the problem with energy carriers. “Gas, oil, coal – all these prices are at their highs. In September in the US, gasoline prices continued to grow on an annualized basis, exceeding 42%. The energy carriers that have risen in price are pulling prices up in other industries, ”clarifies Koroev from BCS.

In general, the structure of inflation shows that if earlier the increased rates of price growth were concentrated in a narrow set of goods and services associated with a return to the dock-like lifestyle (restaurants, air tickets, hotels), in the supply of goods and components (new and used cars, electronics), but now inflation has gone “in breadth”, says Olga Belenkaya, head of the macroeconomic analysis department of FG “Finam”.

Earlier, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell argued that price increases encompass “a relatively narrow group of goods and services” that were directly affected by the pandemic and the curtailment of economic activity. But there is still no convincing confirmation of this assumption.

So far, hopes that inflation will begin to cool as the problems in supply chains and the shortages of some urgently needed components are eliminated are not justified.

The Fed’s expectations to accelerate the return of workers to the labor market from September, when schools open and payments of increased unemployment benefits are completed, have not come true yet, experts say. “Companies are complaining about a shortage of workers, as a result, in September, with a weak increase in employment, the growth of wages accelerated, which means increased inflationary pressure,” says Belenkaya.

Not even Nixon could

Experts are skeptical about the ability of the US authorities to influence inflation.

“They don’t particularly want to fight price increases in America, as it is fraught with accusations of a departure from the market economy. And they do not know how – an attempt at state regulation of prices, the last time undertaken by President Nixon in 1973, was not crowned with success, “says Sergei Suverov, a leading expert at the Arikapital investment company.

In his opinion, regulators have only a monetary arsenal in the form of an increase in interest rates and the termination of the quantitative easing program. “But this monetary arsenal is difficult to deploy widely due to fears of increased debt service costs (an increase in the key rate will lead to higher yields on Treasury bonds) and a fall in stock markets,” says Suverov.

But since inflation, most likely, will continue to remain at an elevated level, the authorities will still have to take unpopular monetary measures, that is, abandon too soft monetary policy, which in turn is fraught with a slowdown in economic growth and a series of bankruptcies of inefficient companies, believes The Aricapital Sovereigns.

Continued high inflation may convince the Fed to move to tighten monetary policy earlier than expected, said Belenkaya from Finam.

Previously, most experts were inclined to believe that the Fed will raise the rate in September next year to bring down inflation. The inflation target was 2%.

The best tool to curb price increases would be to increase the supply of products by restoring production and supply chains (for example, President Biden announced the transition of the port of Los Angeles, where unloaded containers have accumulated, to a round-the-clock operation), Belenkaya recalls.

“The government is also discussing increasing licenses for commercial truck drivers to speed up the delivery of goods. It would be useful to increase the production of semiconductors, which have been produced in Asia for many decades and have become less available after the pandemic, but this can hardly be done quickly, ”the expert says.

“The main instrument for suppressing inflation will be the increase in the FRS rates,” agrees Koroev from BCS.