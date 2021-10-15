Will Smith announced the lead actor in the reboot of The Prince of Beverly Hills :: Impressions :: RBC Style

A sitcom about a poor teenager in a wealthy neighborhood will be transformed into a drama series. Will Smith, who starred in the original 90s project, is producing the reboot

Streaming platform Peacock and actor Will Smith (Men in Black, I Am Legend) have named the starring actor for the upcoming reboot of The Prince of Beverly Hills – young debut actor Jabari Banks, writes Hypebeast.

Smith broke the news to Banks via video link. The young actor was eagerly awaiting the decision of the film company, noting that The Prince of Beverly Hills with Will Smith played an important role in the formation of his generation.

The restart will be directed and written by Morgan Cooper and co-executive produced by original sitcom star Will Smith.

The release date of the project is still unknown.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was an American sitcom that aired on NBC from 1990 to 1996.

In the story, young Will lives in a small area in West Philadelphia, listens to hip-hop, plays basketball and gets into trouble from time to time. But one day he gets involved in a fight with those whom it is better to bypass. Fearing the consequences, the hero’s mother decides to send her son away to her sister Vivian, who lives in the prestigious area of ​​Beverly Hills. The emergence of a negligent nephew on the threshold of a wealthy house turns the life of a respectable family upside down.

Will Smith, the future Men in Black and Bad Boys star, Grammy, Cesar and two-time Oscar nominee, played the lead role. Smith has repeatedly been recognized as one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood.